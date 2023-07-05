iPhone 15: Apple’s Price Increase Sparks Concerns for Customers

Title: iPhone 15 to See Price Increase, Raises Concerns Among Apple Customers

In a recent announcement, industry leader Apple confirmed that prices for the upcoming iPhone 15 series will be raised, leading to concerns among consumers. Multiple analysts and insiders have predicted that the prices of the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models could increase by as much as $200.

While Apple has made efforts to enhance the sales of the iPhone 15 series, it remains to be seen whether these changes will be enough to justify the price increase. Leaks suggest that the design of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be updated, while the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models will feature faster processors, improved cameras, an “action button,” and the inclusion of USB-C. However, overall improvements seem to be relatively limited.

Adding to the speculation, early leaks of the iPhone 16 indicate a more ambitious smartphone. Notably, an influential source actively opposes upgrading to the iPhone 15. This, coupled with the rise in prices, presents a significant test for Apple’s loyal customer base this year.

Regarding the pricing, Apple has yet to confirm whether the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will also see an increase in cost. If the reports are true, the following prices are expected:

– iPhone 15: $799

– iPhone 15 Plus: $899

– iPhone 15 Pro: $1,099

– iPhone 15 Pro Max: $1,199

Differentiating between the Pro and non-Pro versions by expanding the price gap seems logical, considering that the standard models are increasingly based on the previous year’s Pro versions. For instance, the design and chipset of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to be the same as their predecessors, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will boast updated designs, next-gen chipsets, and improved cameras.

According to an investor note, the average selling price of the iPhone 15 models is likely to rise due to the increase in price for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Rather than raising the prices of both Pro models, Apple appears to be focusing on widening the gap between the Pro and standard iPhones.

Industry experts anticipate that the iPhone 15 series will come with improved RAM performance, with the standard model featuring faster LPDDR5. It is also expected to introduce a new 48-megapixel main camera with a triple-stacked sensor, which has previously been seen in the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.

Furthermore, it is speculated that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will utilize the same 4-nanometer A16 Bionic chip as their predecessors, while the next-generation 3-nanometer A17 chip will be reserved for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. It is worth mentioning that only the iPhone 15 Pro Max is rumored to be equipped with a telescopic lens.

From a development perspective, it makes sense for Apple to incorporate Pro features into the standard models each year. However, critics argue that this strategy makes the entry-level iPhones seem like an afterthought. The lack of originality in the previous iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus designs has drawn criticism, and it seems that similar concerns have been raised about the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.

