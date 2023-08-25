iPhone 15: everything that is known so far about the new series

The iPhone 15 series is likely to mark a sea change for Apple’s smartphones. Apple

The iPhone 15 series will reportedly be unveiled at an Apple event on either September 12 or 13, with an expected release date “around” September 22.

Unlike older iPhone models, the iPhone 15 is said to have a USB-C port. The so-called Dynamic Island function will probably be available in all iPhone 15 models.

Rumor has it that the price of the new models will be high.

In order to offer you even more content, we are currently testing the use of artificial intelligence. An editor researched the information for this article and used AI to create an article from it. It was checked by the editor before publication.

Since the release of the iPhone 6 in 2014, Apple’s line of iPhones has been on a three-year cycle for major releases, with subsequent revisions representing the iPhone X in 2017 and the iPhone 12 in 2020.

While last year’s iPhone 14 Pro models caused quite a stir with the introduction of Dynamic Island and a 48-megapixel main camera, that’s about all there were to be seen of changes. The iPhone 15 series, on the other hand, falls in a key release window in this three-year cycle and is expected to be among the best iPhones yet.

The iPhone 15 is expected to launch in four flavors, marking Apple’s transition to USB-C as the standard for charging smartphones, due at least in part to regulatory action restricting this standard in European markets prescribe. This iPhone series should be followed with great interest, although the rumored price range might be a bit of a price shock.

iPhone 15: Models

The iPhone 15 range is expected to mirror the iPhone 14 range in name. Antonio Villas-Boas/Insider

Four models are expected to join the iPhone 15 lineup this year: the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, according to “Bloomberg” senior tech correspondent Mark Gurman, who has reported on Apple’s product plans for more than a decade.

The biggest changes are most likely reserved for the iPhone 15 Pro range, but there’s a consensus among analysts that a transformative change expected across all four models is the ditching of Apple’s Lightning connector and the introduction of a USB-C -Charging standards is.

Ming-Chi Kuo, a renowned Apple analyst, expects this to include at least USB 3.2 speeds for the Pro models and Lightning connector speeds – USB 2.0 – for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models becomes.

iPhone 15 release date

Gurman reported that the iPhone 15 series will be unveiled at an Apple event on either September 12 or 13, with an expected release date “around” September 22, according to his sources.

iPhone 15: Price

While no year-over-year price increases are expected for the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models are likely to be more expensive compared to the previous models in the iPhone 14 series, according to the Barclays analyst Tim Long in an investment note first reported by MacRumors and cited by numerous tech and financial publications.

In exchange for a more durable titanium design with thinner bezels, the iPhone 15 Pro’s starting price is expected to increase by $100 ($92) to $1,099 (€1,012), while the iPhone 15 Pro Max will increase by as much as $200 ($184). could get more expensive, with an expected starting price of $1,119 or $1,299, Long said.

iPhone 15: Cameras

A 48-megapixel main camera may be available on all four iPhone 15 models. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

This year, the entire iPhone 15 lineup is set to get a 48-megapixel main camera, reports ITHome (via The Verge), along with a now-standard 12-megapixel ultrawide camera.

The iPhone 15 Pro is expected to get an additional 12-megapixel camera with 3x optical zoom, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max will get a new 5-6x optical zoom periscope lens, according to Ming-Chi Kuo.

He also says that the lineup’s 48MP main camera will consist of a new stacked sensor design that will allow for better low-light performance.

iPhone 15: battery life

“ITHome” reports that the battery capacity of the iPhone 15 will increase by up to 15 percent. ITHome says the base iPhone 15 will reach that 15 percent, while the iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max will have 12 percent and 11 percent higher battery capacity, respectively.

iPhone 15: Design

Gurman reports that the iPhone 15 lineup will have “thinner bezels” than last year’s version, and the iPhone 15 Pro models will have a “titanium frame that feels lighter and more premium than the current stainless steel design.”

While a thinner bezel may be attractive to those who remember the days of early iPhones with their chunky designs and massive bezels, ultimately this change will likely be a small one, and enthusiasm for it is likely misplaced, like Kai Xiang Teo for Business Insider reported.

iPhone 15: USB-C

All phones in the iPhone 15 lineup are expected to come with USB-C charging ports. Antonio Villas-Boas/Insider

It’s widely believed that the entire iPhone 15 lineup will ditch Apple’s proprietary Lightning connector in favor of a USB-C connector and multiple connector speeds.

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models are expected to get USB 3.2 speeds, while the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are said to get Lightning-equivalent USB 2.0 speeds, albeit in USB-C form factor Ming Chi Kuo.

With the move, Apple will catch up with the rest of the industry in this regard and escape the wrath of EU regulators who forced the change on the tech giant. Apple has until the end of 2024 to comply with the new law, and it’s expected to roll out the change globally, rather than developing a region-specific variant of each phone. The aim of the EU regulatory authorities is to create a universal standard for all devices.

Apple’s move to USB-C as the charging standard for smartphones could mean a variety of USB-C accessories and gadgets become technically available to iPhone users, which would allow for easier connectivity as more devices migrate to USB in the years to come. C can be changed.

iPhone 15: Dynamic Island

An improved Dynamic Island could be available for all iPhone 15 models. Apple

An improved Dynamic Island could come for all iPhone 15 models. Apple

Ming-Chi Kuo reckons the Dynamic Island, first introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro, will be improved this year and carried over to all iPhone 15 models.

Ming-Chi Kuo also anticipates that the refurbished Dynamic Island of the iPhone 15 lineup will include an integrated proximity sensor. This sensor would detect when the phone is held close to the user’s ear, allowing the display to turn off to prevent accidental key presses from being detected. On the iPhone 14, this sensor was mounted separately under the screen.

Should you wait to buy an iPhone 15?

If you’re planning on buying a new iPhone in the near future, you should probably wait at least a few more weeks to see what the iPhone 15 has to offer, as it’s likely to offer fundamental improvements across the board and several models up displace the iPhone leaderboards.

For example, if the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus both come with a Dynamic Island and a 48-megapixel main camera, as analysts expect, these phones will be a significant upgrade over the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus represent, both of which have a non-interactive notch and a 12-megapixel main camera.

After the expected release of the iPhone 15 next month, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 range phones are likely to be available at new discounts. So it’s best not to buy any of the available iPhone models before Apple’s September event, as these models could soon be much cheaper.

Read the original article in English here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

