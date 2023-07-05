iPhone 15: Industry Leader Confirms Price Increase and Limited Improvements

Title: Apple’s iPhone 15 Set to Introduce Major Design Changes and Steep Price Hike

Written by: Kevin_malamute

In a move that is likely to test the loyalty of its customers, Apple has confirmed that the upcoming iPhone 15 series will see a significant increase in prices. Industry insiders and analysts have predicted that the prices of the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models could surge by as much as 10%, equating to an additional $200.

While the new design updates and added features of the iPhone 15 series have generated excitement, there are concerns that Apple might not have done enough to justify the price hike. Leaks regarding the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus suggest that these models will receive design updates, while the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will boast faster processors, improved cameras, an “action button,” and USB-C compatibility. However, overall improvements might be limited.

Adding to the potential challenge of rising prices, early leaks of the next-generation iPhone, the iPhone 16, have unveiled a more ambitious smartphone. Furthermore, influential sources have actively discouraged consumers from upgrading to the iPhone 15. These factors combined could put Apple’s loyal customer base to the test this year.

The exact pricing of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus is yet to be determined. However, if rumors are to be believed, the following prices are likely:

– iPhone 15 – $799

– iPhone 15 Plus – $899

– iPhone 15 Pro – $1,099

– iPhone 15 Pro Max – $1,199

It seems logical for Apple to widen the gap between the Pro and non-Pro versions, as the standard models are increasingly based on the previous year’s Pro versions. For instance, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to feature the same design and chipset as the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will receive updated designs, next-gen chipsets, and upgraded cameras.

According to an investor note obtained by Supercharged, experts predict that the average selling price of the iPhone 15 models will rise due to the price increase of the iPhone 15 Pro Max. This suggests that Apple’s focus is on widening the gap between the Pro and standard iPhones, contrary to earlier reports claiming a price hike for both iPhone 15 Pro models.

Experts anticipate that the iPhone 15 series will feature improved RAM performance, with the standard model set to introduce faster LPDDR5 and a new 48-megapixel main camera equipped with a triple-stacked sensor. This sensor has already been implemented in the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, aligning with Apple’s strategy of incorporating advanced technology into entry-level iPhones.

From a development standpoint, it makes sense for Apple to trickle down Pro features to the standard model each year. However, some critics argue that this approach diminishes the originality of the entry-level iPhone, as previous models, such as the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, have been criticized for a lack of innovation. Regrettably, initial assessments suggest that the same criticisms might apply to the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.

Apple’s decision to raise prices and introduce these design changes will undoubtedly test the brand’s dedicated fanbase. Consumers will now have to weigh the added features and improvements against the increased costs, deciding whether the iPhone 15 is worth the steep price tag.

