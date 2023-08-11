Home » iPhone 15 Launch Date Revealed: Apple’s September Keynote Set for September 12th
iPhone 15 Launch Date Revealed: Apple's September Keynote Set for September 12th

iPhone 15 Launch Date Revealed: Apple’s September Keynote Set for September 12th

Apple’s September Keynote event, where they are expected to unveil the iPhone 15, is fast approaching. Recent developments suggest that the event will take place on September 12, although there is a possibility that the date could change. Mark Gurman, a reliable source on Apple news, stated in a tweet that the event will likely be on September 12. He also mentioned that the format of the event will be similar to last year’s, with a pre-recorded presentation and an audience in attendance.

The anticipation is building as we expect to see not only the iPhone 15 but also the second generation Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra, possibly an iPad mini, and maybe even the second generation AirPods Max. Luckily, we won’t have to wait long to find out, as the event is just a few weeks away.

In other Apple news, there have been rumors circulating about the iPhone 15, including its release date, price, and models. Apple enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting any new information about the highly anticipated device.

Overall, Apple’s September Keynote event promises to be an exciting and highly anticipated event for Apple fans everywhere. Stay tuned for more updates and information as the event approaches.

