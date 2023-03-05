Home Technology iPhone 15 Pro adopts a new seamless machine side design! Integrated volume button and mute button – ezone.hk – Technology Focus – iPhone
iPhone 15 Pro adopts a new seamless machine side design! Integrated volume button and mute button

iPhone 15 Pro adopts a new seamless machine side design! Integrated volume button and mute button – ezone.hk – Technology Focus – iPhone

The iPhone 15 Pro is expected to be released in September this year. It is widely rumored that the side of the iPhone 15 Pro will be replaced with a new technology. The volume button and the mute button will abandon the physical button and dial design and replace it with a capacitive seamless design, making the iPhone 15 Pro case more compact. Only USB-C is left in the opening position. The experience is expected to be similar to that of the iPhone 7’s Home button.

The iPhone 15 Pro has been rumored to have a chance of a non-porous design, but as renders leak, it’s almost certain to find a USB-C charging point. However, the volume button and mute button of the original iPhone 15 Pro have indeed become an integrated non-porous design. By introducing capacitive buttons, the side of the iPhone 15 Pro is integrated, and the capacitive operation can sense the strength of the user, which is expected to bring Brand new operating experience. Remind everyone that Apple has adopted a capacitive Home button in the iPhone 7.

Source：9to5mac

