The iPhone 15 Pro has been rumored to have a chance of a non-porous design, but as renders leak, it’s almost certain to find a USB-C charging point. However, the volume button and mute button of the original iPhone 15 Pro have indeed become an integrated non-porous design. By introducing capacitive buttons, the side of the iPhone 15 Pro is integrated, and the capacitive operation can sense the strength of the user, which is expected to bring Brand new operating experience. Remind everyone that Apple has adopted a capacitive Home button in the iPhone 7.

Source：9to5mac