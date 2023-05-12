iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will also have huge screens, up to 6.9 “

After discovering that the edges of the display of the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will be very thin, another interesting novelty on the design side could arrive on the two top-of-the-range iPhones this year. Indeed, it seems iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will have larger displays compared to iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

In fact, Macrumors reports that analyst Ross Young would have confirmed that iPhone 15 Pro will have a 6.3″ screenwhile the iPhone 15 Pro Max will have a 6.9″ one. In comparison, the iPhone 14 Pro (but also the iPhone 13 Pro) has a 6.1″ display, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max has a 6.7″ one “. The “leap” should pave the way for the implementation of larger displays on the iPhone 16, when the 6.3″ and 6.9″ will come extended to the entire smartphone lineup of Apple.

It therefore goes without saying that, this year, the larger displays will be exclusive to the Pro and Pro Max models of the iPhone 15, while “Base” iPhone 15 will have a 6.1″ screen and iPhone 15 Plus will have a 6.7″ one. This also means that this year Apple will launch four smartphones of different sizes, and therefore the iPhone 15 chassis will no longer be identical in size to that of the iPhone 15 Pro and that of iPhone 15 Plus will not be the same as iPhone 15 Pro Max.

According to Ross Young, then, Apple will unveil the new displays in late May, during the Display Week in Los Angeles, during which the Cupertino house will hold a closed-door conference intended only for insiders. The event should be scheduled for May 23, so we’ll know more by then.

Finally, Young anticipates that the Screen sizes are rounded up, therefore we should be faced with devices with a diagonal respectively between 6.25″ and 6.29″ and between 6.85″ and 6.89″. In any case, if these dimensions are confirmed, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be the iPhone with the largest screen ever produced by Apple.