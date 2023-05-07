iPhone 15 Pro Max Prototype Out of the Box Screen Frames Are Significantly Narrowed- ezone.hk – Tech Focus – iPhone

iPhone 15 Pro Max has a prototype exposed! The latest unboxing video uploaded by the YouTube channel Unbox Therapy is the iPhone 15 Pro Max prototype obtained from China. You should not miss it.

From the latest unboxing footage of the iPhone 15 Pro Max prototype uploaded by Unbox Therapy, it can be seen that the screen frame of the iPhone 15 Pro Max is significantly narrower than that of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, from 2.17mm to 1.57mm, which means that the visual The effect will be more open. At the same time, the dynamic island part of this machine will also become narrower, and it is determined to use the USB-C terminal instead, but the thickness of the body will increase from 7.9mm to 8.37mm, making the camera module relatively less prominent. As for the buttons on the side of the machine, the mute button that has been used for a long time in the past will be replaced by a button, and the volume button will be changed to a long bar shape, which is the same as mentioned in the side clip of the vibrato.

