Home » iPhone 15 Pro Max Prototype Out of the Box Screen Frames Are Significantly Narrowed- ezone.hk – Tech Focus – iPhone
Technology

iPhone 15 Pro Max Prototype Out of the Box Screen Frames Are Significantly Narrowed- ezone.hk – Tech Focus – iPhone

by admin
iPhone 15 Pro Max Prototype Out of the Box Screen Frames Are Significantly Narrowed- ezone.hk – Tech Focus – iPhone

iPhone 15 Pro Max has a prototype exposed! The latest unboxing video uploaded by the YouTube channel Unbox Therapy is the iPhone 15 Pro Max prototype obtained from China. You should not miss it.

Click here now to watch more product unboxing videos with the App

From the latest unboxing footage of the iPhone 15 Pro Max prototype uploaded by Unbox Therapy, it can be seen that the screen frame of the iPhone 15 Pro Max is significantly narrower than that of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, from 2.17mm to 1.57mm, which means that the visual The effect will be more open. At the same time, the dynamic island part of this machine will also become narrower, and it is determined to use the USB-C terminal instead, but the thickness of the body will increase from 7.9mm to 8.37mm, making the camera module relatively less prominent. As for the buttons on the side of the machine, the mute button that has been used for a long time in the past will be replaced by a button, and the volume button will be changed to a long bar shape, which is the same as mentioned in the side clip of the vibrato.

[Related reports]MFi dreams broken?EU warns Apple not to set restrictions on iPhone 15 USB-C or ban sales

【Related Report】iPhone 15 Pro Adds Exclusive Features! Internet experience will be greatly improved!

[Related reports]Apple’s new EarPods start mass production! Switch to USB-C interface‧Welcome iPhone 15!

Source: YouTube @ Unbox Therapy

See also  IOT and services: Haier's way to save energy (and on the bill)

You may also like

The best campsites in Italy for summer holidays…

How to recover a video on TikTok? There...

【Super Value Offer】Office, Windows limited-time special price 223...

Best price for the X6 Pro, LG monitor...

Don’t wait for the presentation! The first test...

Ghostscript compromised: vulnerability allows unspecified attack

Ebay voucher May 2023: Up to 50 euros...

Not even AirPods Max can do it!The world’s...

Vodafone raises prices for existing customers significantly

iPhone｜EU warns Apple not to limit USB-C charging...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy