iPhone 15 Pro may not use pressure-sensitive buttons as rumored

Last year, well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo broke the news that this year’s iPhone 15 Pro will switch to pressure-sensitive power supply and volume keys, relying on the vibration of a linear motor to simulate the pressing feel. But now, according to MacRumors, the plan may be delayed by a year. They found the following text in a letter to shareholders from Apple supplier Cirrus Logic: “The new products we mentioned in previous shareholder letters that are scheduled to launch this fall are not expected to be launched as planned.”

Some components in the iPhone’s haptic engine are produced by Cirrus Logic, and Apple is the company’s largest customer, accounting for 79 percent of its revenue. In November last year they told investors and analysts that it was developing a new high-performance mixed-signal component, saying it would be used in a mass-produced mobile phone in 2023. However, earlier this week, Cirrus Logic said that the possibility of components appearing on the new products is limited, which is also in line with Guo Mingchi’s revised statement last month. Apple has now changed plans, allegedly due to “technical issues that were not successfully resolved prior to mass production.”

