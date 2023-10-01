iPhone 15 Pro overheats, Apple’s response: software update soon

Listen to the audio version of the article

Apple has responded to reports from several users who, after purchasing the new iPhone 15 Pro, reported excessive heating during use. The Cupertino company stated in a note that this is the consequence of a software-related bug and that a resolving update will arrive soon. More specifically, the company talks about “certain conditions” under which this occurs.

First of all, «the device may feel warmer in the first few days after setting or resetting due to increased background activity. We have also encountered a bug in iOS 17 that impacts some users and will be resolved with a software update. Another issue involves some recent third-party app updates causing system overload. We are working with the developers of these apps to find fixes that are in the process of being released.”

Among these apps are the game Asphalt 9, Instagram and Uber. Meta, owner of Instagram, has already fixed the problem with the update released on September 27.

Apple denied that the problem is related to the hardware of the iPhone 15 Pro line. It said that the upcoming software fix will not result in a slowdown of the processor of the latest models. He also denies that USB-C could play a role.

The iPhone 15 Pro, including the larger version called “Max,” includes a titanium chassis, a first for the iPhone, and an A17 Pro chip with an improved graphics component. Some researchers, Bloomberg writes, have said that these hardware changes may have contributed to the problem.