As usual, Apple will release the new iPhone 15 series in September this year. Recently, it was revealed that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models will adopt a new solid-state button design to replace traditional physical buttons.

The news comes from a MacRumors forum user who has accurately revealed the iPhone 14 Pro’s Smart Island feature. It is reported that the iPhone 15 Pro series phones will use an ultra-low-power chip that will allow new volume, power, and “Action” solid-state buttons to work normally even when the phone’s battery is drained or turned off. Solid-state buttons do not move, but simulate pressing and varying degrees of pressure sensitivity through capacitive sensing and tactile feedback.

Users worry about whether the solid-state buttons will not work properly when wearing gloves or other conditions. The source said that the iOS 17 system will add a new sensitivity switch, which can adjust the sensitivity of the buttons according to user needs.

There are rumors that the solid capacitive buttons will be unique to the iPhone 15 Pro series models, and other models will still be traditional buttons. In addition, the iPhone 15 Pro also has a customizable “Action” button to replace the mute switch, as well as a newly designed integrated volume button.

Compared with traditional buttons, solid-state buttons have no mechanical moving parts, which can not only reduce failure and loss, but also improve the waterproof and dustproof performance of the fuselage.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple plans to use solid-state buttons on the iPhone 15 Pro series in 2023, which will be the first in the industry.