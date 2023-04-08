It’s a new year, Apple will launch a brand new iPhone every year, and 2023 has come to the 15th generation, the closer the release of the new iPhone will be, the more and more news will be released. Recently, foreign media revealed that the iPhone 15 Pro The dreamy new color and 7 highlights.

iPhone has been adding limited new colors to the Pro series for a long time, such as Midnight Green for 11 Pro, Pacific blue for 12 Pro, Sierra Blue for 13 Pro, and Sierra Blue for 14 Pro. Deep Purple (Deep Purple), etc. Therefore, what color the 15 Pro iPhone will launch has also attracted the attention of global fruit fans.

According to foreign media “9to5Mac” reports, the iPhone 15 Pro will have thinner borders, more rounded edges, and will switch to Type-C. And because of the above practice, some sources pointed out that 15 Pro will launch a new dark red (Dark red), the color code is “#410d0d“, will be made of titanium material.

Color diagram of “#410d0d”. (Schematic diagram / taken from Apple’s official website, Dongsen News Drawing)

Not only the new color, but more new highlights of the iPhone 15 Pro have been released recently. The new machine will use a titanium alloy casing, increase the size of the camera bump, Type-C connector, equipped with tactile volume and mute buttons, ultra-narrow bezels and new colors, etc. 7 major features.

The latest “spy news” of the iPhone 15 continues to flow out. The most widely known is that the Lightning connector that has been used for more than 10 years will be canceled and replaced by a Type-C transmission line. Since the European Union requires electronic products sold in 2024 to use Type-C charging heads uniformly, the latest generation of iPhone 15 will be changed to Type-C

(Schematic diagram of the cover / flipped from pexels)

