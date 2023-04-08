Apple will release the iPhone 15 in the second half of the year. At present, related rumors are still emerging, almost all pointing to a substantial upgrade of the iPhone 15 Pro series. Earlier reports pointed out that the iPhone 15 Pro will launch a new wine red color. Recently, foreign media released a new wave. The rendering can be regarded as the clearest appearance of the iPhone 15 Pro series so far.

Foreign media”9to5Mac》Create a new wave of renderings based on the previous CAD files. It can be seen that the iPhone 15 Pro series has a more rounded body line, the frame will be replaced with titanium material, and the screen frame will be narrower. The body size is Smaller than the iPhone 14 Pro series.

The iPhone 15 Pro has a more rounded body line, and the frame will be replaced with titanium material. (Picture / flip from 9to5mac)

In addition, the physical buttons of the fuselage will also be changed to capacitive solid buttons, and the mute button will be changed from up and down to push-type design, and the charging jack at the bottom will be replaced with UCB-C. first major change.

The rear lens bulge of the iPhone 15 Pro series will be thicker than before, and it is said that it will be equipped with a periscope lens to improve the ability of telephoto shooting. Compared with the iPhone 14 Pro, a single lens may bulge up to twice as much.

The iPhone 15 Pro is rumored to be equipped with a periscope lens to enhance the ability of telephoto shooting. (Picture / flip from 9to5mac)

In recent years, Apple will add new color schemes to new iPhones, such as the Pacific Blue of the iPhone 12 Pro, the Sky Peak Blue of the iPhone 13 Pro, and the deep purple of the iPhone 14 Pro, etc., while the iPhone 15 Pro will launch “wine red”. The color of this model is similar to the dark red color code “#410D0D”, which is described as “Dark Sienna”, but the official actual name is still unknown.

