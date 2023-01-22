Home Technology iPhone 15 series exposure? A change that makes fruit fans feel “returning to the classics”
iPhone 15 series exposure? A change that makes fruit fans feel "returning to the classics"

by admin
iPhone 15 series exposure? A change that makes fruit fans feel “returning to the classics”

[on.cc East Net News]Apple Inc. “quietly” updated the MacBook Pro and Mac Mini equipped with the M2 chip last week. Recently, news of the new generation of iPhone (hereinafter referred to as iPhone 15) has also been circulating on the Internet. . Foreign media quoted sources as reporting that the size of the iPhone 15 series to be released in September is basically the same as that of the iPhone 14, but the frame has been changed from square to curved. It feels like returning to the design language of iPhone 6, making the phone fit the palm better. .

According to reports, the size of the new generation of iPhones is related to the previous generation, that is, it is expected to launch four models of iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, and the borders will become narrower and more curved, similar to the current iPhone 15. The shape of the Apple Watch.

In addition, some foreign media discovered earlier that Apple has applied for a patent for solid-state button technology, which is similar to the current virtual button of the iPhone SE 3, which uses sound and vibration to simulate the feeling of a button. According to the published patent application documents, Apple intends to use virtual buttons on the iPhone’s power button and volume button, and support force sensing, that is, to detect the strength of the user’s pressing, so as to display and provide different operations or functions.

In terms of chips, the Pro series will be equipped with an A17 chip, using TSMC’s 3nm process, while the basic model will be equipped with the A16 chip used in this generation of iPhone 14Pro series. All four models will be uniformly changed to USB Type-C slots; Lightning slot is coming to an end.

