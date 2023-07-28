iPhone 15 Series: Multi-Color Glass Back Covers Quietly Hit the Market in China

TITLE: iPhone 15 series multi-color glass back covers quietly go on sale in Huaqiangbei, China

China‘s bustling Huaqiang North, known as “China‘s No. 1 Electronic Street,” has become a hotbed for unofficial parts and knockoffs of popular electronic products. In an interesting turn of events, stores in the area have started selling multi-colored glass back covers for the upcoming iPhone 15 series, even before Apple has officially launched the new phones.

Located in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, Huaqiang North has gained notoriety for its wide selection of unofficial parts and knockoff gadgets. It has become a go-to destination for people seeking iPhone components, repair services, and even counterfeit products. With the upcoming launch of the iPhone 15 series, the area has become abuzz once again.

Many consumers eagerly anticipate the color options available for the new iPhone models. In response to this demand, unofficial glass back covers in a variety of colors have quietly appeared in Huaqiangbei stores. Although these are not original Apple products, they offer a viable alternative for those looking to customize their iPhone’s appearance.

The design of the iPhone 15’s back cover closely resembles that of its predecessor, the iPhone 14. However, rumors suggest that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will boast a new 48-megapixel dual-lens main camera and adopt a dynamic island design for the front screen.

As for color options, it is expected that the standard (PRODUCT)RED variant will be available, continuing the tradition of previous iPhone models. Additionally, glass back covers in white (silver), purple, pink, and black have been spotted in the Huaqiangbei area.

However, the rumored pink and blue models have yet to be seen on the shelves of Huaqiangbei stores. Despite this, it can be anticipated that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will feature a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screen, respectively, and replace the traditional notch screen with a dynamic island screen.

Both models will be powered by the A16 bionic chip found in the iPhone 14 Pro and will feature an upgraded 48-megapixel dual-lens main camera. However, it is unlikely that the iPhone 15 series will support the highly anticipated 120Hz ProMotion and always-on display functionalities.

In terms of pricing, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to maintain similar price points as their predecessors. However, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are likely to see a price increase of up to $200.

As anticipation grows for the official launch of the iPhone 15 series, unofficial multi-colored glass back covers are already making waves in China‘s Huaqiangbei market. With a range of color options available, consumers seeking customization may find solace in Huaqiangbei’s unofficial offerings while they wait for Apple’s official release.

