It is more than half a year before the release of this year’s iPhone 15 series mobile phones. At this point in time, Apple has already completed the design, and most of the specifications have been confirmed.

In addition to regular upgrades, the iPhone 15 series will also be replaced with a USB-C interface this year to replace Lightning, which has been in use for many years.

The USB-C interface has many advantages. It can be plugged in at will, and the power supply capacity has also been greatly improved. What’s more, the standard is universal and compatible with each other, unlike the Lightning interface, which is closed.

For Apple, however, switching to USB-C doesn’t mean it’s all set. According to supply chain sources, Apple has made a USB-C chip itself, and the Lightning interface IC will be used in this year’s iPhone and MFi-certified peripheral accessories.

This means that the iPhone 15 series will not give up MFi certification when switching to USB-C. The USB-C cable used for Android phones cannot be used on the iPhone 15 series. , but data transmission and other functions are not acceptable without Apple certification.

At present, Apple has fully replaced other devices, including: Mac series and iPad series, with USB-C interface. At present, only the iPhone has not been replaced. After all, the annual MFi certification and peripheral accessories are a big source of revenue.

