iPhone 15, the live event. How will it be? How much will it cost?

iPhone arrived at number 15. As always, expectations for Apple’s flagship product are very high. iPhone is still responsible for around 50% of the company’s revenue today. In 2022 it brought in revenues of $205 billion. In the graph below you will find the data on Apple phones sold from 2007, the year of their debut, to 2018. As is evident, the sales peak was reached by the company in 2015 with over 231 million units.

The graph reaches 2018 because it is the last in which Apple spread sales by product type, and then moved on to turnover. Turnovers which, while sales remained at very high but stable values, continued to grow as a consequence of the increase in prices.

The price will be observed special this evening during the presentation in Cupertino. A year ago, for the iPhone 14 Apple had decided to keep the same price as previous models in dollars: from 1,000 to 1,600 dollars based on the storage capacity.

The unfavorable exchange rate with the euro, however, brought prices from 1,339 to 2,139 euros for the 1 tera Pro Max, which broke the 2 thousand euro mark for the first time.

What will happen with iPhone 15? According to Bloomberg previews, in some markets the new iPhone 15 Pro could break a new record. Again according to rumors, in fact, the models presented will be 4 with the main innovations on the Pro model, which should switch from stainless steel to titanium, which should allow the phone to weigh less.