iPhone 15 Ultra｜Famous YouTuber out of the box Demo machine frame narrows and switches to USB-C

The iPhone 15 series will be launched in a few months, and there are constant rumors about new phones, especially the EU’s reform of iPhone USB-C requires many new specifications. Recently, the well-known technology YouTube channel “Unbox Therapy” received a prototype of the iPhone 15 Ultra (iPhone 15 Pro Max), comparing the changes between the old and new generations, and also confirmed the authenticity of many rumors.



fuselage design

According to the videos of the first unboxing prototypes in the past, the design and materials of the fuselage are very close to the real ones. “Unbox Therapy” means that the frame of the iPhone 15 Ultra is changed to a brushed metal effect, while the back of the machine has a matte texture to the touch, and it feels better grip and non-slip than the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

After instrument testing, it was found that the thickness of the iPhone 14 Pro Max is 7.91mm, and that of the iPhone 15 Ultra is 8.3mm. The thicker body can make more space for the battery. It is believed that the power of the new phone will increase again. At the same time, more of the 3 lenses can be hidden inside the camera, and the protruding parts are also reduced.

USB-C charging

The controversial iPhone charging head is widely rumored that the current generation of Apple has finally abandoned Lightning and switched to USB-C charging in order to comply with EU regulations. It can also be seen in the video that the prototype has been switched to USB-C, but it is said that Apple has added a chip to the plug, restricting only MFI-certified charging cables to fast forks. In this regard, it is rumored that the European Union has once again raised criticism, requiring all mobile phone manufacturers to complete unified specifications.

Multi-function switch (action button)

Another rumor that was confirmed in the prototype is to change the mute switch to a brand new button. It is expected that this new button will be like the action button of Apple Watch Ultra, no longer limited to controlling mute, the same button can control multiple different functions, and even allow players to customize the operation function.

source:[email protected] Therapy