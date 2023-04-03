The picture shows the iPhone 14 Pro high-end flagship series that Apple launched last year with a dynamic island interactive screen. (Photo/AFP)

Apple will release a new generation of iPhone 15 series models in the second half of this year. Based on recent rumors, it is estimated that the appearance and specifications of the fuselage will include a number of major reforms, including: the Lightning interface that has been used for many years will be changed for the first time. Replaced by USB-C, the mute button and volume adjustment button on the frame of the fuselage are replaced with solid-state buttons for the first time to support custom functions, the frame of the Pro series fuselage is changed to titanium metal, and the Pro series is equipped with TSMC’s 3nm A17 chip for the first time, etc. wait.

It is at least five months before the official debut of the new iPhone 15 series. According to foreign media Apple Insider citing a memorandum report issued by Wall Street brokerage Wedbush analysts to investors recently, they are quite optimistic about the new iPhone 15 series this year, which will bring market momentum for strong demand for mobile phone sales, and will also provide Apple with The application service business has brought eye-catching growth. In this regard, Wedbush further raised Apple’s target stock price from $190 to $205.

Wedbush analysts further stated that the reason why they are optimistic about Apple’s launch of the new generation of iPhone 15 this year is mainly based on three aspects of the current market situation:

1. iPhone shipments continued to grow in the first quarter of this year

In view of the fact that at the end of last year, due to the strict zero-clearing and blockade policy adopted by China’s epidemic situation, the iPhone 14 mobile phone supply chain was once out of stock, which continued until the beginning of this year, especially the high-end flagship models iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro. For the Max model, the market “supply exceeds demand” is most obvious.

However, since the end of January and the beginning of February, shipments of the iPhone supply chain have improved significantly. Correspondingly, it also caused a strong rebound in demand for iPhones in the Chinese market. In addition, the Asian market has not seen a significant reduction in iPhone production, and iPhone shipments have shown positive growth from January, February to March.

2. The strong demand in the Chinese market is still expanding

In the past 12 months, the market share of Apple’s iPhone series mobile phones in the Chinese smartphone market has increased by about 3 percentage points, and the demand for replacement phones in the Chinese market is still expanding. In addition, the demand curves for iPhones in the US and European markets also show a stable trend.

3. iPhone 15 will start a larger wave of replacements

iPhones have used the Lightning interface for many years. Under the premise of responding to EU policies, it is widely expected that this year Apple will replace the entire series of iPhone 15 models with a USB Type-C interface, which is considered the largest in the past. One of the changes. In addition to the existing loyal fruit fans, it is also expected to attract new fruit fans from Android users who change their minds.

Wedbush predicts that based on the current number of existing iPhone users in the world, on average, about a quarter of Apple fans have not upgraded their iPhone models for at least four years.

This year’s new generation of iPhone 15, the overall upgrade and change will help to open up the willingness of fruit fans to “replace the old and replace the new”. The potential sales force and the scale of market demand cannot be underestimated.

