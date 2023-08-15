Home » iPhone 15 with problems: Apple supplier speaks plain language
iPhone demand is declining, Foxconn says. (Image source: GIGA)

After Sony, Foxconn has now also pointed out problems with the upcoming iPhone 15. The important Apple supplier does not assume that the mobile phone will be a success. On the contrary, a decline in iPhone demand is forecast. The smartphone market is currently simply not growing.

Foxconn: iPhone demand is declining

The Foxconn parent company Hon Hai no longer assumes that the global smartphone market will recover in the foreseeable future. According to the important Apple supplier, sales of mobile phones will increase not increase in the coming months. The iPhone 15, which is expected in September 2023, shouldn’t change that either. Hon Hai now anticipates a drop in demand for iPhones.

Foxconn had previously stated that business in the second half of the year is expected to be better than that between January and June 2023. It is now assumed that the Smartphone sales to decline throughout 2023 become. Foxconn recently reported its largest quarterly drop in profits in three years. At the parent company, sales fell by around 30 percent (source: Bloomberg).

Foxconn is not alone in its assessment. It was only a few days ago Sony, the manufacturer of iPhone camera sensors, has revised its forecast. The Japanese group no longer assumes that Apple can reverse the trend with the iPhone 15. According to Sony, sales of iPhones will no longer grow this year.

iOS 17: iPhone owners can look forward to these innovations.

Foxconn invests billions in India

Despite the forecast for iPhone sales, Foxconn has announced that it will significantly increase investments in India. There are already over 30 factories in India, with more to come. According to the chairman of Hon Hai, Foxconn wants that raise more than $1.2 billion.

