by admin
With iPhone 14 Apple has begun to abandon physical SIMs in favor of eSIMs, and in fact in the USA the smartphone is marketed without card slots but can only be configured with virtual ones. Apparently in 2023 the novelty should also arrive in other markets.

According to a new report, in fact, Apple is aiming to extend the iPhone eSIM Only also in Europe and in the year that has just begun it should be France’s turn, which could therefore become the first country on the Old Continent to benefit from this system.

The news comes from the iGeneration website, according to which the iPhone 15 units sold in France will not have a physical slot. Apple also would not have separate iPhone SKUs, but it is not currently clear whether the counterparts arriving in other markets – including Italy – will contain the same novelty or not.

It is clear that a system of this type would represent a historic change in some respects, since it would force all operators to adopt dematerialized SIM cards. Also, since iPhones support dual eSIM, users could use them to connect to two networks at the same time.

Obviously we will update you if indications of the same type arrive for Italy as well.

