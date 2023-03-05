The news of the iPhone equipped with the Face ID function under the screen has been rumored for a long time, and the latest one is the iPhone 16 Pro or the Face ID function under the screen, and this will allow the iPhone 16 Pro to provide a larger display area.

A few days ago, a Korean media report pointed out that Apple should not have much difficulty in ensuring that external light can penetrate the display screen and enter the TrueDepth shooting lens system technology. From the perspective of the display screen, the Face ID under the screen has the same principle as the UPC of the under-screen camera lens currently used in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series. UPC is the same as installing the front camera module under the display screen, so when the front mirror is not in use, its lens hole can be hidden. Currently, in order to allow UPC to be used in mobile phones, the camera module specifications can only be above 4 megapixels.

This is because the UPC space must be divided to simultaneously correspond to the display function and receive external light to use the camera function, but today’s high-end smartphones usually have a front-facing camera with more than 10 million pixels. If this technology trend continues, Apple is expected to apply the under-screen Face ID to the non-Pro iPhone series in 2025, and apply the under-screen camera lens to the Pro iPhone series in 2026.

The above statement is similar to that made by Ross Young, an earlier display analyst. He pointed out that Apple will equip the ‌iPhone‌ 16 Pro in 2024 with off-screen ‌Face ID‌, and in 2026, the iPhone‌ 18 Pro will use both off-screen ‌Face ID‌ and off-screen front. Take the shot.

Source: MacRumors