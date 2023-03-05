Home Technology iPhone 16 Pro or the Face ID function under the screen Korean media report indicates that there is not much technical difficulty- ezone.hk – Technology Focus- iPhone
Technology

iPhone 16 Pro or the Face ID function under the screen Korean media report indicates that there is not much technical difficulty- ezone.hk – Technology Focus- iPhone

by admin
iPhone 16 Pro or the Face ID function under the screen Korean media report indicates that there is not much technical difficulty- ezone.hk – Technology Focus- iPhone

The news of the iPhone equipped with the Face ID function under the screen has been rumored for a long time, and the latest one is the iPhone 16 Pro or the Face ID function under the screen, and this will allow the iPhone 16 Pro to provide a larger display area.

【Click here】immediately, use the app to watch more product unboxing videos

A few days ago, a Korean media report pointed out that Apple should not have much difficulty in ensuring that external light can penetrate the display screen and enter the TrueDepth shooting lens system technology. From the perspective of the display screen, the Face ID under the screen has the same principle as the UPC of the under-screen camera lens currently used in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series. UPC is the same as installing the front camera module under the display screen, so when the front mirror is not in use, its lens hole can be hidden. Currently, in order to allow UPC to be used in mobile phones, the camera module specifications can only be above 4 megapixels.

This is because the UPC space must be divided to simultaneously correspond to the display function and receive external light to use the camera function, but today’s high-end smartphones usually have a front-facing camera with more than 10 million pixels. If this technology trend continues, Apple is expected to apply the under-screen Face ID to the non-Pro iPhone series in 2025, and apply the under-screen camera lens to the Pro iPhone series in 2026.

See also  PS5 Slim thin and light console may be launched in 2023 | It will not be called Slim, weight loss has another purpose

The above statement is similar to that made by Ross Young, an earlier display analyst. He pointed out that Apple will equip the ‌iPhone‌ 16 Pro in 2024 with off-screen ‌Face ID‌, and in 2026, the iPhone‌ 18 Pro will use both off-screen ‌Face ID‌ and off-screen front. Take the shot.

[Related reports]It is rumored that the iPhone 16 Pro is equipped with the Face ID function under the screen, and the display still sees the front lens hole

[Related reports]It is rumored that the iPhone 15 series will add 3 new body colors, and the iPhone 15 Pro will feature extravagant dark red

[Related reports]Ultra version of the iPhone will have a new patent!The underwater screen can be controlled

Source: MacRumors

You may also like

the Californian company reveals its humanoid robot

London musicians use ChatGPT to make albums and...

How can you live with little oxygen in...

If you want to play AI drawing easily,...

British minister considers using ChatGPT in government work

Data Backup on Windows 10. File History |...

Hybrid work trends for 2023 | TechSmith

NASA: DART probe knocks out over 1,000 tons...

OPPO Find N2 and Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro

Red Hat OpenShift Service Mesh: Vulnerability allows denial...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy