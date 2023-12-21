Home » iPhone 16: they filter the possible appearance of the new generation of Apple
iPhone 16: they filter the possible appearance of the new generation of Apple

iPhone 16: they filter the possible appearance of the new generation of Apple

Rumors and leaks of the new iPhone 16

The iPhone has been a revolutionary piece of technology since its inception, and with each new generation, users eagerly await the latest developments and technological advances. However, the recent release of the iPhone 15 left a bittersweet taste, with the incorporation of titanium being a positive addition but the maintenance of the fragile screen working against it.

Now, rumors and leaks are circulating about the upcoming iPhone 16, with several potential changes and upgrades. One of the first rumors is about the size, with the Pro and Max series expected to see an increase to 6.2 and 6.8 inches. While iPhone has been known for its smaller-sized terminals, these series are known for offering more in all aspects.

Another rumor involves the back aspect of the iPhone, which has been a significant feature and a status symbol for users. According to leaks, the iPhone 16 will change the camera module, moving away from the square appearance of past generations to a vertical module. Additionally, the volume buttons appear to be in one piece, with a mysterious third button that has yet to be revealed for use.

There are also speculations about a preserved dynamic island in the new model. It’s important to note that these leaks are only approximations and may serve to gauge public opinion and acceptance of potential changes. Nevertheless, as the world eagerly anticipates the release of the iPhone 16, these leaks and rumors will continue to fuel excitement and speculation among technology enthusiasts.

