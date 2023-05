According to Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, the iPhone 16 Pro will have a 6.3″ screen and the iPhone 16 Pro Max will have a 6.9″ one.

In recent days, several industry experts have theorized that the iPhone 16 Pro will have larger screens than those of the counterparts of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 lines. Now, this indiscretion is corroborated by an extremely reliable source, which reiterates that iPhone 16 Pro Max will almost touch 7″ diagonally.

Continue reading

Share this: Twitter

Facebook