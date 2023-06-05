iPhone 8 bye bye!Apple eliminated 9 products and the latest “support list” for each system

(Picture/Flipping Apple’s official website)

At the WWDC Developers Conference today, Apple launched a new generation of systems on mobile phones, tablets and computers. A total of 9 devices are about to be eliminated and will no longer enjoy updated versions. The comprehensive list of “Freedom 3C Channel” is for you to see at once , to tell you which product should be updated.

iOS 17：Apple mainly eliminated 3 old mobile phones, and only the A12 chip can be upgraded, so the 2017 release iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X All are on the elimination list.

iPhone XS、XS Max、XR

iPhone 11 full range

iPhone 12 full series

iPhone 13 full series

iPhone 14 full series

iPhone SE（2、3）

iPadOS 17：In recent years, Apple has switched to self-made chips for iPads, so even though many iPads can be upgraded to the latest version, there are still functional differences. In the latest iPadOS, the first-generation iPad Pro (9.7-inch and 12.9-inch), fifth-generation iPada total of three models cannot be upgraded to iPadOS 17.

iPad Pro (2nd generation and later)

iPad Air (3rd generation and later)

iPad (6th generation and later)

iPad mini (5th generation and later)

watchOS 10：Apple has not eliminated any smart watch this time, as long as it is after the fourth generation and SE all support it.

Apple Watch Series 4

Apple Watch Series 5

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple Watch SE (1st and 2nd generation)

Apple Watch Ultra

macOS：Apple’s computer product line is relatively complex. Currently, the old Intel models are gradually being phased out, mainly supporting Apple Silicon chips.This time, the 2017 model is eliminated MacBook Pro、MacBook、iMac。

MacBook Air (2018 and successor models)

MacBook Pro (2018 and successors)

Mac mini (2018 and successor models)

iMac (2019 and successor models)

iMac Pro (2017)

Mac Studio (2022 and successor)

Mac Pro (2019 and successor models)

