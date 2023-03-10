There are many kinds of important data stored in the iPhone/iPad, ifIf you are worried about the sudden loss of these important data, regular backup is the safest wayup. However, Apple’s official Finder/iTunes computer backup is really difficult for many iOS users, and iCloud cloud backup currently only provides 5 GB of free space, and if you want enough space, you have to pay a lot of money for a monthly subscription. How to backup iPhone/iPad Don’t want to use Finder/iTunes alsoDon’t want to be hijacked by iCloud subscriptionthen maybe you can try the iPhone backup software UltFone shared in this article iOS Data Manageryou can back up to the computer without using iTunes/Finder, and it’s no problem to connect an external hard drive. It’s easy to solve the dilemma of iPhone/iPad’s increasingly large capacity and insufficient hard drives. The key point is that it’s much easier to use than iTunes/Finder. , Windows also has a suitable version.

UltFone iOS Data Manager: Simple and easy to use iPhone management software to easily complete the backup with one key

Looking for an iPhone backup software that can replace iTunes/Finder/iCloud?Then you can try the one shared in this article iOS Data Managerthis is a data backup management tool specially designed for iOS devices by UltFone. It supports file types including videos, music, photos, contacts, messages, App data, etc., and can independently backup/restore/transfer various file data without any problems Restoring/synchronizing the whole device and overwriting the original data, in terms of iPhone/iPad backup and management, is indeed more flexible, more time-saving and efficient than iTunes/Finder/iCloud.

In addition, the user interface is also designed to be very simple and intuitive. You can easily complete the backup/restore with one click, and you can directly transfer data between the iOS device and the computer by dragging and dropping. Easy to use and easy to use.

UltFone iOS Data ManagerWhat are the important functions?

Data backup: support Separately back up important data such as photos, videos, music, contacts, messages, App data…etc in iPhone/iPad to computer. File Transfer: Support file transfer between iPhone/iPad and iTunes, iPhone/iPad and computer. Data transfer: You don’t need to synchronize the entire device, you can select the required backup file and restore it to the iPhone/iPad. (Only supports restoring photos, videos, music, contacts and bookmarks directly to iOS devices) Data management: Photos, photo albums, music, ringtones, videos, address book, APP⋯ and other data can be directly added, edited, deleted and other management. Preview file: You can browse the backup file before restoring the backup, and easily select the required data to restore individually.



UltFone iOS Data ManagerAre there other functions?

UltFone iOS Data Manager support specifications?

Looking for an easy-to-use iPhone backup software? UltFone One-click help for iOS data manager iPhone data backup computer teaching

Next, I will share the actual measurement process of UltFone iOS Data Manager backup function. Use the Mac version of iOS Data Manager to back up iPhone 11 Pro data to Mac. After reading it, you will know that the overall steps are really simple and easy to use.

pre-work

First please download and install UltFone iOS Data Manager]to the Mac, and use the[transfer cable to connect the iPhone to the computer]then select[Trust]the computer on the iPhone/iPad and[Enter the screen lock password].

If you cannot read the iOS device, you can click the[?]icon at the bottom left of the main screen of the iOS Data Manager to enter the tutorial, and you can usually solve the problem by doing so.

Step 1. Connect iPhone to iOS Data Manager

【open UltFone iOS Data Manager]the device name and basic information will be displayed on the main screen after confirming that the device is successfully connected.

Step 2. Select the file category to backup

Select[Backup History]from the menu on the left side of the main screen.

Then click[Backup]on the left, and then check the[File Type]you want to back up, or click “Select All” in the upper left corner to select all categories with one click, and you can customize the backup file below storage location. After confirming, press the[Backup]button in the lower right corner.

Step 3. Complete iPhone data backup

Wait for a period of time for data analysis. After the analysis is completed, a list of various file contents in the iPhone will be displayed. Check the[Files]you want to back up, or directly check “Select All”. After confirming that there is no problem, click[Restore to Mac]in the lower right corner.

See also

The more data there is, the longer the waiting time will be. Please wait patiently for the backup progress bar to finish, and then the backup will be completed! In addition to being able to browse the backup content in the iOS data manager, it will also be stored in the form of folders in the Mac hard drive, which makes management, editing and transmission more convenient.

iPhone data backup is super important!

It is said that iPhone/iPad data backup is very important, more backups are fine, more backups are fine, but when should backup be done? The following three backup opportunities are provided:

Before replacing iPhone/iPad Before upgrading or updating iOS/iPad OS Fixed time (such as daily/every three days/weekly) backup

Weili usually uses iCloud to automatically back up small and important files such as contacts, messages, and key rings every day. About once a week, it uses Finder to back up the entire machine to Mac for emergencies. iOS data stewards, etc. Third-party iPhone backup apps are used when you want to backup/export a large number of photos or specific data individually.

If you are not used to Finder/iTunes and don’t have enough iCloud cloud space, I recommend you to use iOS Data Manager, an iPhone backup software, after allBacking up your iPhone/iPad is an absolute mustdon’t wait until the phone or data is lost to regret it~

How to get an easy-to-use iPhone backup app UltFone iOS Data Manager?

Finally, I would like to remind again that UltFone iOS Data Manager itselfUnable to backup and transfer the data of the whole machinesuch as not being able to back up the LINEbut other than that, most important file types can be independently backed up and transferred independently, and many useful functions of large and small are added. Overall, it is a multi-functional and easy-to-use iPhone management software.

If you find it useful after trial, there is still a discount code activity to save a lot of money when you buy it now, just enter “UFBC30』This group of discount codes can be purchased at the following preferential prices (tax excluded):

UltFone iOS Data Manager (Personal Edition) Official website price Discount code discounted price 1 month license NT$1,090 NT$763 1 year license NT$1,690 NT$1,183 lifetime authorization NT$2,090 NT$1,463 Free upgrades (during the subscription period) ✓ ✓ 30-day money-back guarantee ✓ ✓ 24/7 free technical support ✓ ✓

Here, I would like to remind you that the so-called “30-day money-back guarantee” does not allow consumers to go unlimited, but must meet certain conditions to activate this guaranteed refund mechanism, so it is recommended for friends in needDownload the trial version to see before buyingand confirm that the payment has been made before paymentKnow UltFone’s Refund Policy Clearlyoh.