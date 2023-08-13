Home » iPhone case review, dark mode for Snapchat Android and more
iPhone case review, dark mode for Snapchat Android and more

A quiet week on TechnikNews is coming to an end and we are again presenting a new edition of the TechnikNews Weekly.

Among other things, a test about an iPhone 14 Pro Max case was published and we explained how to activate dark mode on Snapshat on Android without Snapchat+. Let’s start!

iPhone case in test: transparent case from VONMÄHLEN

Our editor Kevin tested a case for the iPhone 14 Pro Max for you. This is a transparent case, which is of high quality. The price is around 30 euros. VONMÄHLEN has its headquarters in northern Germany and sells useful accessories for Apple iPhones.

Interested in a new clear case? Take a look at the test: VONMÄHLEN transparent case in test: The best case for the iPhone 14 Pro?

Darkmode for Snapchat: This is how it works without Snapchat+

In the social media app Snapchat there is an optional paid subscription called Snapchat+ which allows users, among other things, to be able to use dark mode on Android. With the iPhone operating system iOS, this is possible without taking out a subscription. Our editor David has given you a guide on how to enable dark mode on Android without purchasing a subscription.

Do you want to protect your eyes in the future? Then read this article: Snapchat Dark Mode for Android: How to do it without Snapchat+

Multiple USB-C ports: testing a USB-C hub from Satechi

Kevin also wrote a test for a USB-C hub from Satechi. This is the product Satechi USB-C Pro Hub Slim. With this it is possible to operate more than a maximum of 4 permissible USB-C ports on a MacBook.

See also  Blizzard explains the microtransactions in Diablo IV

You are interested in such a hub and would like to purchase it? Then read this review: Satechi USB-C Pro Hub Slim in review: The USB hub for MacBooks with M1 & M2

The entire TechnikNews.net team wishes you a pleasant start into the new week!

