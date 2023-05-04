Home » iPhone charger gets update: How to install it
iPhone charger gets update: How to install it

iPhone charger gets update: How to install it

May 04, 2023

Many are tired of the constant updates. However, software updates not only bring new functions, but above all important security patches – especially for smartphones, laptops and tablets. But whether all devices in the household really have to be constantly updated is questionable.

Not only are AirPods and Beats headphones covered in Apple’s latest round of updates, but curiously also an iPhone charger. TECHBOOK explains what this is all about.

MagSafe Charger gets new firmware

Apple is constantly updating the firmware for its accessory products. AirPods, for example, get slight improvements in sound or Bluetooth stability. On the other hand, it is rather a rarity when an iPhone charger also gets an update. Currently, however, the company is actually playing out a new firmware version for the MagSafe charger – the silver hockey puck. This charges the iPhone wirelessly and, thanks to the built-in magnetic ring, always ensures optimal positioning. The MagSafe charger is compatible with iPhone 12 and later, as well as newer AirPods and Apple Watch models.

The new firmware version is 10M3761 and replaces the previous version 10M1821, according to US news site MacRumors. However, this seems to be only the internal designation, because the users are shown something completely different. The firmware version of the iPhone charger can be checked via the settings – and the number 258.0.0 appears here after the update.

How to Install an iPhone Charger Update

It’s unclear what changes the updates will bring. Apple does not publish any release notes, nor does it provide clear instructions on how users can install the update for their iPhone charger. However, improvements in charging capacity or efficiency are conceivable.

In order to install the firmware update, it is necessary to connect the charger to an internet-enabled device such as the iPhone. The iPhone should also have access to a WiFi network. After some time, the firmware should automatically flash to the MagSafe charger. Users can change the firmware version in the settings under Generally>Info>Apple MagSafe Charger test. If the number 258.0.0 appears there, the current version is installed.

