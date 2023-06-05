iPhone Data Recovery Free Scan!Quickly and accurately retrieve lost photos and LINE conversation records

Apple fans often remind everyone that “backup” is very important, but in fact there are always various unpredictable emergencies, such as deleting photos or LINE chat records by hand when cleaning up the iPhone storage space, iPhone suddenly crashes/system instability/ Lost and lost important information… Wait, from time to time, similar tragedies happen to the sufferers and they send private messages to Apple fans for help. If you are really unfortunate that you don’t use Finder/iTunes or iCloud backup, don’t worry too much.As long as the iPhone is still at hand and can be operated, there is actually a chance of remedy!The answer is to rely on the FonePaw iPhone data recovery shared in this article.major Data recovery software for iOS devices.

First of all, this is a paid software tool, but the point isScan function is free!also supportpreview functionreaders can determineAfter really finding the file, pay to unlock the recovery functionyou don’t have to take the risk of spending money on the file or not getting it back. Isn’t it quite Buddhist in this regard?

Next, follow Apple fans to see the practical functions, usage steps and actual test results of FonePaw iPhone Data Recovery!

A Good Helper for iPhone Data Rescue FonePaw iPhone Data Recovery

I accidentally deleted/lost important files/precious photos/LINE conversations on my iPhone, is there any help?Don’t rush to send it to a repair station, use a professional iOS device data rescue software FonePaw iPhone Data RecoveryYou can also save yourself quickly! It provides three ways to help retrieve lost iPhone/iPad data, the key point is that there is a chance to recover without backup.And the operation steps are very simple, 3C hard hands can get started in an instant, and the more reassuring thing is that you can stillfree scanpluspreview functioncanBefore buying, confirm whether you really have found the file you want, which greatly reduces the risk of wasting money.

Important functions and features of FonePaw iPhone Data Recovery:

Three ways to rescue: restore directly from iOS device, restore from iTunes backup, restore from iCloud backup

With or without backup, there is a chance to recover lost data

Support photos, videos, messages and attachments, LINE conversation history and attachments, etc. More than 30 common file types

Optionally restore files to Mac, saving time and effort to avoid overwriting existing files

Scan all files for free, support preview function

Support up to the latest iPhone 14 and iOS 16

Support Windows/Mac dual operating system

Click me to download FonePaw iPhone Data Recovery

Can Data Rescue Software Really Recover iPhone’s Accidentally Deleted/Lost Data?

Can this kind of data rescue software really recover the accidentally deleted/lost files on iPhone? The answer is: “I’m lucky if I get it, but not my life.” After all, no matter how powerful the software is, it is still limited by the principle of data storage. For example, if the file data is just overwritten or damaged by a newly written file, or it is too old, it may not be possible to recover it completely, or even completely. So whether you can retrieve and successfully retrieve the desired archives, in addition to relying on professional data rescue tools, you really need some luck (?).

But at least FonePaw iPhone Data Recovery has this softwarefree scan、free previewMake sure to find the data file and then pay for the purchase. All in all, there is a relatively clear chance of being rescued!

Can iPhone data be recovered without backup? 3 simple steps to recover accidentally deleted/lost data

FonePaw iPhone data recovery supports all traditional Chinese, and the three different data rescue methods provided are very intuitive to use. Basically, it is easy to complete the accidentally deleted/lost iPhone in three steps[Scan ➤ Select the file you want to restore ➤ Recover]The file is restored to the Mac.

This test uses the Mac version of FonePaw iPhone Data Recovery, let’s take a look at how simple the actual usage process is!

Which of the three different iPhone data recovery methods should you choose?

FonePaw iPhone Data Recovery provides “iOS device”, “iTunes backup” and “iCloud backup” three different data recovery methods, so what are the corresponding situations? The following is a simple list of options for readers and friends:

Restoring from an iTunes backup archive:

I have backed up in Finder/iTunes in advance, and want to retrieve accidentally deleted/lost files from the existing backup files. The advantage is that it saves a lot of waiting time for full-machine backup and recovery, and the existing iPhone files will not be overwritten and disappeared due to full-machine backup and recovery. Restoring from iCloud backup archive:

The time to use it is the same as the former, the difference is that if you use iCloud for cloud backup, you can choose this method to recover accidentally deleted/lost files. Requires Apple ID and password 。 Restoring from an iOS device:

Without backup in Finder/iTunes or iCloud, one must scan directly from iPhone/iPad to try to recover lost data.When connected to Mac/PC iPhone/iPad screen lock passcode required 。

Then you can start to retrieve the missing files on iPhone~

Advance preparation

1. 【Download】and【Install】FonePaw iPhone Data Recovery on Mac.

2.[Open]the software on the Mac.

3. Switch to Traditional Chinese: click[Tools]>[Language]>[Chinese (Traditional)]in the upper left corner of the desktop

After switching the language, you can see three data rescue methods on the left side of the main interface: “Recover from iOS Device”, “Recover from iTunes Backup File”, and “Restore from iCloud Backup File”.

Step 1. Choose a rescue method and scan files

Way 1: Restore from iTunes Backup File

On the left column of the main interface, select the[Restore from iTunes backup file]method,[Select]the desired scanned backup file from the listed iTunes backup files, and finally press[Start].

Method 2: Restore from iCloud backup file

In the left column of the main interface, select the[Restore from iCloud backup file]method > enter[Apple ID]and[Password]and finally click the[Arrow]to the right of the password.

Way 3: Recover from iOS Device

In the left column of the main interface, select[Recover from iOS Device]then connect[iPhone to Mac]with a transmission cable, then select[Trust]on the iPhone and[Enter Screen Lock Password]. After confirming that the device is successfully connected, the main interface will display the message “Device is connected” and the name of the device, and finally press[Start Scan].

This article introduces the steps and rescue results based on method 3 “Recover from iOS device”. I believe it should be the method that most sufferers want to know most.

Step 2. Preview and select the files you want to restore

Wait for a period of time to scan. After the completion, all the data in the iPhone, including the rescued files, will display a preview image, and the left column will list various types of files.Among the scan resultsFiles whose file names are marked in red are usually files that have been deleted in the iPhone。

If you want to find the desired file more precisely, you can click the[Show All]menu at the top >[Show only deleted items]; you can also try to[Enter]the file keyword in the “Search” column on the upper right corner to quickly Find the archives. After the preview, quickly[check]the file type or file you want to restore!

See also

Step 3. Restore files to Mac

Finally, press the[Restore]button in the lower right corner, and then select the storage path on the Mac, and you’re done! After replying, it will be stored in the Mac in the form of folders.

Is it very simple?

Rescue Results of FonePaw iPhone Data Recovery

FonePaw iPhone Data Recovery supports the recovery of more than 30 commonly used iPhone file types such as photos, videos, text messages, call logs, LINE conversations and attachments. Finally, pick a few file types that most readers and friends may be more concerned about, let’s take a look at the rescue results of FonePaw iPhone Data Recovery~

message

Messaging works great for iOS Messaging works great for iOS Messaging works great for iOS!

The retrieved message log files (including LINE conversation records) will be output in CSV and HTML formats, and the recorded time is even more detailed than that in the message APP.

LINE conversation history

The LINE on the iPhone 11 Pro tested this time has been transferred to the new iPhone in 2022 last year, and LINE has also been deleted, but a lot of LINE conversation records and LINE attachment files are still taken directly from the iPhone.

There is also a chance to get cute LINE stickers and emoticons!

photo

Of course, photos are also the focus of data rescue. The rescued photos may only be the size of the preview image, butRescued many original resolution photos. However, the file name is irregular and garbled, and some background information such as the shooting time may also be lost.

FonePaw iPhone Data Recovery: Three Ways to Rescue Important Files on iPhone

Lost important files/precious photos/LINE conversation records on iPhone, anxious?perhaps FonePaw iPhone Data RecoveryThis software is your savior!Provides “iOS device”, “iTunes backup” and “iCloud backup” three different iOS device data rescue methods to cope with various emergencies, and fully supports more than 30 common file types such as photos, videos, text messages, call logs, LINE conversations and attachments, etc. and openFree Scan Free Previewthere is a scan to pay to unlock and restore function, so that users don’t have to worry about wasting money, which is really recommended.

Do you have important files on your iPhone that you want to restore? Download FonePaw iPhone Data Recovery first, there is a great chance to rescue lost files~