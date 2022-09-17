Have you stayed up all night with APPLEFANS to watch the latest iPhone 14 series presentation in 2022? Already ordered your iPhone 14 and ready to experience the latest features for yourself?However, before the experience, it is necessary to pass the old iPhone data transfer iPhone 14, and Apple officially provides Finder/iTunes backup migration、iCloud backup transferas well asDirect transfer between old and new iPhone (wired/wireless)For these three transfer methods, this site has also written a special article detailing their application and usage process (the link to the teaching article is at the end of the article).

However, if you feel that the logic of iTunes/Finder is complicated and difficult to understand, the long-term iCloud subscription is too expensive (only 5GB free space is provided), or the direct transfer of the device is time-consuming and not very stable, you can try the fourth method shared in this article: iOS designed for iPhone/iPad Data backup transmission management software Tenorshare iCareFone(Available for both Mac and Windows). With this one, you can solve iPhone/iPad data import, export, backup, transfer, management, and the interface and usage are much more intuitive and understandable than iTunes/Finder, and you don’t need to be kidnapped by iCloud subscription for a long time, and the backup transfer process is fast. Fast and stable, it is a powerful helper for iPhone new machine transfer and data management.

Tenorshare iCareFone: Simple and Painless iPhone Transfer

iCareFone is a professional iOS data backup and transfer management tool, covering almost all the functions of iTunes/Finder, but the interface and use are more intuitive and easy to use. The data in each App can be collected in one software, which makes importing, exporting, and managing data much simpler and more convenient.

With iCareFone’s “Backup and Restore” function, you can easily complete the steps of transferring data from an old iPhone to an iPhone. You can also freely choose the type of files to be backed up and transfer them to the new iPhone individually, making the process of data moving more flexible. more efficient.

Tenorshare iCareFone key features and functions:

file transfer : Supports file transfer between iPhone/iPad and iTunes, and between iPhone/iPad and computer. data backup : You can back up important data such as photos, videos, music, contacts, messages, etc. to the computer either in full or individually. data transfer : You can select the entire backup file or select the desired backup file and move it to the iPhone/iPad ( Currently, only data such as messages, bookmarks, contacts, photos, videos and music can be restored to the device ）。 Data management : Photos, albums, music, ringtones, videos, contacts, APP, etc. data can be directly added, edited, deleted, etc. Supports data transfer between iPhone and iTunes. Support one-click export of photos from iOS devices to computer (can automatically convert HEIC format to JPG format, only for Win version). Supports all iOS devices and systems, including the latest iPhone 14 series and iOS 16. There are versions for Mac and Windows.

If you want to quickly learn how to use iCareFone to transfer data from an old iPhone to a new iPhone, you can refer to the official introduction video below:

How to transfer old iPhone data to iPhone 14 with iCareFone?

Next, I will demonstrate how to use iCareFone for Mac to easily and quickly transfer data from iPhone to a new iPhone. It is mainly divided into two parts: “Backup Data” and “Restore Data”. The steps are very simple!

Part 1: Backup data

Step 1. Connect the old iPhone to the computer

Download, install and open Tenorshare iCareFone, then connect the old iPhone to the computer with a transmission cable, select[Trust]the computer on the iPhone and[enter the screen lock password]the connection is successful, and the “Device is connected” will appear on the main screen of iCareFone hint.

Step .2 Select the file type to be backed up

Select the[Backup and Restore]item in the left column of the main screen.

Then click the[Backup]function in the left column, and then check the[File categories you want to back up]. There is a “Select All” box in the upper left corner, which makes it easy to select all categories with one click. You can also customize the storage location of backup files at the bottom. After confirmation, press the[Backup]button in the lower right corner.

Step .3 Complete the backup

Wait for a short period of data analysis time. After the analysis is completed, a list of various file contents in the old iPhone will be displayed. Check the[Files you want to back up]or simply check “Select All”. After confirming that there is no problem, click[Restore to Mac]in the lower right corner to back up the data to the specified storage location.

Finally, wait for the backup progress bar to finish running, and then complete the backup! In addition to browsing the backup content in iCareFone, you can also browse in the form of a folder, which is quite convenient.

Part II: Reply to Information

Step 1. Connect the new iPhone to the computer

Connect the new iPhone to the computer with a transmission cable, select[Trust]the computer on the iPhone and[Enter the screen lock password]and a “device is connected” prompt will appear on the main screen of iCareFone if the connection is successful.

Step .2 Select the backup file to restore

Select the[Backup and Restore]item in the left column of the main screen.

Then click the[Restore]function in the left column, and then select a[backup file you want to restore]confirm and press[Next]in the lower right corner.

Step .3 Restore backup to new iPhone

After the data read is completed, all the data in the backup file will be displayed on the left menu, you can directly check[Select All]or check[Data to be backed up]and finally click[Restore to Device].

The user is also reminded before confirming the recoveryCurrently only supports recovery of information such as messages, bookmarks, contacts, photos, videos and music, please pay special attention to this. After confirming that there is no problem, click[Continue Restoration].

If the “Close Safari in iCloud” prompt pops up, follow the instructions to close it, and then click[Restore to Device]again when you’re done. Then wait for the reply progress bar to finish running, and then complete the transfer steps to the new iPhone. Isn’t it easy?

iCareFone, an easy-to-use tool for iPhone transfer

iCareFone can be said to be a great tool for painless transfer of iPhone. Before switching to a new phone, it will first backup the important data in the old iPhone/iPad, and then simply and quickly transfer it to the new iPhone/iPad; if the amount of data is huge, it is not necessary to transfer all the data , you can also individually select the files you want to backup and transfer, saving a lot of management and waiting time; you can also backup, input, export, manage photos, music, ringtones, videos and other important information commonly used by iPhone/iPad on the computer on weekdays. , convenient, fast and intuitive, can be said to be the savior of Mac or iTunes.

But especially to remind readers and friends, iCareFone does not transfer all the data of the entire iPhone/iPad at the same time. For example,LINE, the communication software that Taiwanese users rely heavily on, does not support ityou must use LINE’s built-in iCloud conversation record backup and restore function, or use another Tenorshare software iCareFone for LINE to help LINE conversation record move.

But to sum up, iCareFone is still a very convenient and easy-to-use iOS data backup management tool, and it is currently openfreeusephoto outputandData backup functionFriends who are interested can download it first to experience the interface and free functions.