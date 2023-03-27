Home Technology iPhone, emergency SOS via satellite arrives in Italy. Here’s how it works
The Apple service that allows you to send emergency messages via satellite, and which can therefore prove decisive in a situation where there is no cellular connection, arrives today in Italy. It has already debuted in recent months in the United States and in some European countries, now in addition to our country it extends to Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Portugal.

It’s called “Emergency SOS via satellite” and is only available for the iPhone 14 due to a hardware issue. It’s free for two years. It works by locking onto 24 satellites hovering over a thousand kilometers above our heads.

We tried it at the Monza park, as you can see in this video. An ideal context because in a large open space. Apple experts explained to us that the service works best when we have nothing above us. In a very dense forest it can be slower. We see it better later.

To work, in an emergency condition, just dial 112. iPhone will make an attempt to use any remaining cellular or wifi connection, but if it is not available, it will start searching for satellites. The main screens that will appear can be seen in this series of images.

First a questionnaire designed to have a simple answer to the most important questions is proposed. Then the satellite search is activated for sending: just move your hand in the direction indicated by the graphics on the display. Once hooked up we will do nothing but answer a series of questions via message. Apple explains that there will be people to manage communication with the person who needs help. This is the “call processing center” that acts as an intermediary with the emergency service.

