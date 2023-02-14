Home Technology iPhone Google Photos users, don’t be impulsive, update the iOS 16.3.1 app and it won’t open
Technology

iPhone Google Photos users, don’t be impulsive, update the iOS 16.3.1 app and it won’t open

by admin
iPhone Google Photos users, don’t be impulsive, update the iOS 16.3.1 app and it won’t open

If you’re a Google Photos user, you’d better think twice before updating to iOS 16.3.1.

According to foreign media reports, after some iPhone users have updated to the latest iOS 16.3.1 version, Google Photos seems to be incompatible, causing it to crash immediately after opening the app.

The reporter of “Science and Technology News” also actually used an iPhone that has been updated to iOS 16.3.1 to test whether Google Photos can be opened. The result of the test is that the application will automatically crash, and the application cannot be successfully opened no matter how many times it is tested.

“9to5mac” pointed out that Google has not made any comments on this issue so far, but iOS 16.3.1 has only been released for a few hours, and Google should still be trying to fix this issue.

(Source of the first picture: Science and Technology News)

See also  Valve announced that it will give away a Steam Deck host every minute at the TGA Game Awards Ceremony

You may also like

“The Last of Us Part I” PC version...

“The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom”...

Former enemies become comrades-in-arms, Google ChromeOS said it...

Report: Ubisoft has no plans for The Division...

Get the buzz: Nostalgic games from your childhood...

‘The Last of Us’ Devs and HBO Creators...

🎮Approximately one year after the start of service....

Who said Macs can’t play games? | TechNews...

Xbox Confirms Game Pass Hurts Sales Figures –...

🎮Official announcement of “iCUE Murals” in cooperation with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy