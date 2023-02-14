If you’re a Google Photos user, you’d better think twice before updating to iOS 16.3.1.

According to foreign media reports, after some iPhone users have updated to the latest iOS 16.3.1 version, Google Photos seems to be incompatible, causing it to crash immediately after opening the app.

The reporter of “Science and Technology News” also actually used an iPhone that has been updated to iOS 16.3.1 to test whether Google Photos can be opened. The result of the test is that the application will automatically crash, and the application cannot be successfully opened no matter how many times it is tested.

“9to5mac” pointed out that Google has not made any comments on this issue so far, but iOS 16.3.1 has only been released for a few hours, and Google should still be trying to fix this issue.

