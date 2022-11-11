Home Technology iPhone has another accident, and the screen freezes and green screen after a variety of mobile phones have been updated- Page 1- Apple Discussion
iOS 16 was officially opened for download in September this year, but it seems that there have been many ups and downs in the past two months. Although most of them have been resolved through updates, more and more users have recently reported that their mobile phones have screen freezes, and in addition After some iPhones are updated, the entire screen changes color and cannot be used.

Recently, more and more iPhone users have complained that after installing iOS 16, the screen freezes and does not respond to touch, requiring a forced reboot to continue asking questions. iPhone 14 Pro edited by foreign media PhoneArena, and 91mobiles office The iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 13 also actually encountered freezing conditions. It seems that this problem is not limited to models, and the probability of occurrence is not low.

Another problem is also related to the screen. Akshay Anu, the founder of the website Skipboring, first reacted to his iPhone 13 on Twitter. After upgrading to iOS 16, the screen failure turned all green and could not be used, and because his mobile phone warranty was over 18 One day, Apple offered him 31,000 Indian rupees to repair the screen, equivalent to about 12,000 Taiwan dollars.

After the tweet was sent, users reported that another netizen’s iPhone 13 was repaired for free because it was under warranty, and in addition to the green screen, other users also had pink, white, yellow and other color screen failures, even if The system version will not solve it, it seems that it may also be a hardware problem.

The last problem is very minor in comparison. Some users found that when the iPhone exits the Spotlight search function, the shadow special effect of the Spotlight function logo is abnormal, and there will be a flashing situation. At present, only the iPhone 14 has such a situation. Since the launch of iOS 16, there have been constant problems. On the contrary, Android, which was in a lot of conditions last year, was relatively stable, which also made foreign media joke that the iPhone was hit by a Google virus.

