iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch Notifications Now: HomePod's New Home Security Feature – DCFever.com
iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch Notifications Now: HomePod’s New Home Security Feature – DCFever.com

by admin
iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch Notifications Now: HomePod’s New Home Security Feature – DCFever.com

Text: Tony

The official positioning of HomePod and HomePod mini is not only a smart speaker, but also the center of the smart home system. Users can operate smart home products through voice. Apple just announced that it will add a new home security feature to HomePod and HomePod mini. When it recognizes the siren, it will immediately notify the user’s iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch, so that the user can instantly understand the situation at home even outside the street.

HomePod and HomePod mini users can set the voice recognition function on the “Home” App, which can distinguish the siren of a smoke detector or a carbon monoxide detector, and immediately send a notification to the user’s iPhone, Apple Watch and iPad when they hear it. There are home monitoring video cameras in the space, and live videos will also be included in the notification, so that users can understand the real-time latest situation.

The voice recognition function is designed to ensure user privacy. All audio recognition analysis is performed on the device. When the user checks in, the message content is end-to-end encrypted.

