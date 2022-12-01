where did you go yesterdayyoursiPhoneMay know! The built-in location tracking function of the iPhone will make it impossible to hide the places you have been secretly, but how to clear the location needs to be cleared step by step through the setting function.

Everyone’s mobile phone is full of a lot of private information, many people may not know, even your location will be silently stored by iPhone. The function of storing “important locations” is mainly used to improve the usual iPhone experience and make life more convenient. For example, the iPhone can learn about the user’s usual commuting habits, and it is more convenient to set relevant travel reminders.

Is it safe for an iPhone to access our location?according toappleThe official website shows that these important locations will be encrypted, and only Apple can read them, and the locations will not be uploaded toiCloudthe information will not be shared between devices, but if the user really cares about the location being accessed, the following steps can also be used to search and delete the location history.

How to clear location history and stop tracking? Proceed as follows:

Settings → slide down to find “privacyand Security” →

Click on “Location Services” →

Scroll down and click on the last “System Services”→

Click “Important location” (this step requires your password, Touch ID or FaceID to unlock) →

Click “Clear History” → close “Significant Locations”

