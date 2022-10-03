Since the launch of the new “lock screen” feature in iOS 16, and Apple has also brought a depth of field effect to the iPhone unlocked wallpaper, where do I download the iOS 16 wallpaper? This article recommends 5 free and practical iPhone wallpaper download tools for everyone, allowing you to change the wallpaper effect for your iPhone at any time, and also enable the depth of field mode to make the iOS 16 lock screen look unique!

5 iOS 16 Lock Screen iPhone Wallpaper Download Apps Recommended

Wallpapers Now

Wallpapers Now features zero advertising pop-ups, and is also designed for the iOS 16 lock screen. It provides a large number of iPhone wallpapers for buildings, landscapes, and animals. Each image is capable of deep mode, and it is also suitable as a random iPhone wallpaper.

When choosing an iOS16 wallpaper, there is a diamond in the lower left corner, which means you need to pay to download it. You can directly click the “Depth” option above, and there will be a large number of depth-of-field wallpapers that can be downloaded and applied directly.

Download Wallpapers Now method, click the “download button” below, it will pop up whether you want to add your photos, be sure to click “OK” to allow, to avoid causing the APP to fail to download the wallpaper, you can change the iPhone lock screen wallpaper later.

Lockd – Lock Screen Wallpapers

This Lockd provides a large number of iOS 16 lock screen depth of field wallpapers, mostly in 4K high-resolution quality, with urban architecture, artistic atmosphere, abstract, landscape, film, aesthetics, cars, black and white, sports, pets and cartoons, etc. The wallpapers are of high quality, all iPhone wallpaper images are free to download, and you have to endure the countdown screen ads and paid prompts when you click on them.

The way to download Lockd wallpaper images is to click on the wallpaper you want to download, press the “Download” button, and select “Standard Definition”, you can watch the full screen countdown advertisement to get the wallpaper.

If you see the Lockd Pro prompt screen and want to continue to maintain the free status, remember to click on the small word “or continue free with ads” to skip.

Lock Screen Wallpapers +

Lock Screen Wallpapers will update 100 lock screen wallpapers every week. There is a PLUS mark in the upper right corner, which means that only paid users can download it. However, in the free version, there are still many exquisite lock pictures that can be downloaded and applied directly.

Super beautiful lock screen and home screen wallpapers, widgets, themes MyScreen

The MyScreen wallpaper app also launched a depth of field wallpaper for the iOS 16 lock screen. There are also free wallpapers that can be downloaded directly. Most high-quality wallpapers require paid in-app purchases to download.

Super beautiful lock screen and home screen wallpapers, widgets, themes MyScreen App download: Click me to download

Unsplash

Unsplash is a free photo sharing website. Photographers from all over the world can upload their photos to Unsplas and share them with everyone for free. Of course, you can also find high-quality wallpaper pictures through the Unsplash App. All have. In addition, it can also be used with iOS shortcuts to let iPhone automatically download Unsplash wallpaper files randomly (click me to watch the tutorial).

iPhone Lock Screen Wallpaper Summary

Most of the above five iOS lock screen depth of field wallpaper apps can be downloaded and used for free, and some require in-app purchases. , if you want to know what useful iOS 16 lock screen widgets are, you can also read the following articles: