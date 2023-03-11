Home Technology iPhone Long Press Cheats: Notification Screen, Special Symbols and Quick Return- Saydigi-Tech
Technology

iPhone Long Press Cheats: Notification Screen, Special Symbols and Quick Return- Saydigi-Tech

by admin
iPhone Long Press Cheats: Notification Screen, Special Symbols and Quick Return- Saydigi-Tech

iPhone Long Press Cheats: Notification Screen, Special Symbols and Quick Return


The operation of the iPhone can be said to be quite intuitive, but it turns out that some ingenuity is cleverly hidden in it. Here we are going to share three “long press” actions on the iPhone, let us find out that “it can still be like this!” Surprise and convenience.


App notification screen “long press”

As soon as you pick up your phone, in addition to the time and FaceID unlocking, it is often a dazzling array of app notifications? If there are only one or two, it doesn’t matter if you delete them one by one, but if there are a bunch of notifications, it will be too hard to delete them one by one. And as long as we press and hold the “X” in the upper right corner, “Clear All Notifications” will appear, and then press it, and the pile of app notifications just now will be cleared all at once.

“Long press” on the keyboard

We all know how to switch the punctuation marks on the keyboard, but it turns out that in the punctuation marks, we can also use “long press” to call out other special-purpose symbols, such as ¥ for Japanese currency, ₩ for Korean won, € for euro, etc. Currencies can be invoked after long pressing the $ symbol; ¡ in Spanish , ¿ It can also be seen after long pressing on !, ?, and long pressing the number key will also have symbols such as (1) and ① to choose from.

See also  [Call for Papers: Web3 Bear Market and Recent Insights]Prize Footprint Analytics Data Analysis Platform Pass - Matty (@hi176)

“Long press” in settings

If we go through the settings layer by layer and find the settings we want to change, we have to return to the top layer after the modification. In addition to returning page by page, we can also “long press” the options of the previous layer, and it will jump out of every previous step. A layer of menus to directly select the page you want to return to.

You may also like

ChatGPT, from AI star to cybercrime tool

Microsoft executives broke the news that GPT-4 will...

Aindo and Televita together to innovate diagnosis, treatment...

Intel 2 nm and 1.8 nm, it’s war...

Microsoft Word finally has a shortcut key that...

Windows 12, the minimum requirements leaked online: how...

Belgium bans TikTok on state company cell phones

GoodNotes launches Android Beta version, but only Samsung...

7 video marketing trends for 2023 | TechSmith

PS5 System Software Update Adds Discord Voice Chat,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy