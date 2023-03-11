iPhone Long Press Cheats: Notification Screen, Special Symbols and Quick Return

The operation of the iPhone can be said to be quite intuitive, but it turns out that some ingenuity is cleverly hidden in it. Here we are going to share three “long press” actions on the iPhone, let us find out that “it can still be like this!” Surprise and convenience.





App notification screen “long press”

As soon as you pick up your phone, in addition to the time and FaceID unlocking, it is often a dazzling array of app notifications? If there are only one or two, it doesn’t matter if you delete them one by one, but if there are a bunch of notifications, it will be too hard to delete them one by one. And as long as we press and hold the “X” in the upper right corner, “Clear All Notifications” will appear, and then press it, and the pile of app notifications just now will be cleared all at once.



“Long press” on the keyboard

We all know how to switch the punctuation marks on the keyboard, but it turns out that in the punctuation marks, we can also use “long press” to call out other special-purpose symbols, such as ¥ for Japanese currency, ₩ for Korean won, € for euro, etc. Currencies can be invoked after long pressing the $ symbol; ¡ in Spanish , ¿ It can also be seen after long pressing on !, ?, and long pressing the number key will also have symbols such as (1) and ① to choose from.

“Long press” in settings

If we go through the settings layer by layer and find the settings we want to change, we have to return to the top layer after the modification. In addition to returning page by page, we can also “long press” the options of the previous layer, and it will jump out of every previous step. A layer of menus to directly select the page you want to return to.