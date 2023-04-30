iPhone Long Screenshot App Tool Picroll Free Now! 7 Automatic Screenshot Stitching and Segmentation Application Skills Teaching – Mr. Crazy

Even if the iPhone has a built-in support for long screenshots, it can only be used on Safari web pages. If you want to capture APP or iOS system screens and automatically splice long screenshots, you can use a long screenshot app tool that is currently free for a limited time. Picroll”, which can easily and seamlessly stitch multiple screenshots or cut them, the original price is US$ 4.99. Now it is free to download, and it is recommended to collect it quickly.

iPhone long screenshot APP tool “Picroll” 7 major function application skills

Picroll is a convenient and multi-functional iPhone long screenshot tool, which can automatically detect and stitch multiple screenshots, allowing you to easily create a perfect long screenshot without manual collage. Here are 7 more useful functions:

1. Take long screenshots of fast webpages

As long as you enter the URL you want to take a long screenshot, you can use the Picroll tool to capture all the webpage screens with one click and save them as photo files, unlike the iPhone’s built-in long screenshot function that requires manual conversion of PDF to JPG image files. (If Picroll cannot display the Chinese menu normally, please refer to “This tutorial solves it”)

After taking a long screenshot of a Picroll webpage, it will be automatically saved as a picture file with one click.

2. Automatic stitching of screenshots

If you use iPhone to capture multiple App screens or social media pages, and use “recent screenshot” function, the tool will automatically stitch together a long screenshot, and you can also manually adjust the seam of the screenshot.

3. Screen recording scrolling stitching screenshots

If you don’t want to use multiple consecutive captured images to make a long screenshot, you can also use the scrolling screenshot function of Picroll to achieve it. Just slide out the control center from the upper right corner of the iPhone, long press the “Screen Recording” function, select “Picroll” and click to start the live broadcast. When the red dot appears on the top, you can start to swipe the screen. After finishing, click to stop the screen live broadcast, and open the Picroll App to see the long screenshot record.

4. Image Segmentation

If you use the picture segmentation function, you can easily divide a picture into a four-square or nine-square picture, which is very suitable for sharing on social media.

5. Picroll Screenshot Editor: Watermark, Notes, Text

After taking a screenshot, click “Next” and select “Tools” to enable the Picroll editing screenshot tool function. You can add text, watermark, and even draw on the screenshot with markers or brushes.

6. iPhone case frame

Picroll also supports the mobile phone case frame function. You can choose the iPhone model and color to be applied, and you can even customize the background color.

7. Screenshot clear status bar and scroll bar

Picroll also has a smart screenshot cleaning function, which can automatically delete the status bar information and scroll bars in the screenshot, or customize the text in the status bar.

Free Picroll long screenshot tool for a limited time

function summary

Overall, the Picroll screenshot tool is quite powerful, whether it is automatic long screenshot stitching, screen scrolling screenshots, screenshot editing, watermarking, casing, picture nine-square grid cutting and other functions are quite practical, and the original price of this tool is NT$120, and it is free for a limited time You can get it permanently after downloading. It is recommended that you download and use it as soon as possible.