In order to protect your smartphone, it is advisable to always use it in a protective cover – otherwise you risk scratches or broken parts.

You have the choice of numerous different models. These include silicone protective covers, folding covers and cases with additional functions.

We show you three different protective cases for iPhones from generations 11 to 14.

Who doesn’t know it: You just want to quickly look up something on your cell phone or answer a message while walking and suddenly the device is lying on the floor and you hardly dare pick it up again – for fear that a deep crack will appear on the display or the back pulls. Luckily, there are two handy tools in such situations: display films and protective cases. The latter ideally protect your smartphone from damage from falls, scratches and dirt – and, depending on the model, also have additional functions. We introduce you to practical protective cases for your iPhone!

Practical cases for that Apple iPhone

There are iPhone models felt like sand by the sea – and accordingly also countless protective cases from different providers. There are different types of cell phone cases, each offering different advantages. Silicone cases, for example, are cheap and easy to clean. Folding cases, on the other hand, are usually made of leather and usually offer additional storage space for money and cards. They also protect the display and can be used as a stand. Many cases now also offer additional functions such as neck chains to protect against theft or integrated camera protection. Which case is the right one for you depends primarily on your own preferences.

You should pay attention to this when buying a cell phone case

To make sure you’re buying the best protective case for your phone and needs, there are a few things to look out for:

accuracy of fit: The case should fit your phone perfectly to provide maximum protection. So make sure to buy a case that is made specifically for your smartphone model. Material: Mobile phone cases are available in different materials. So think about what features you expect from the case and what material best suits your needs. Design: Mobile phone cases are of course also available in different colors and designs. Decide whether you’d rather have a plain case or one with an eye-catching pattern. Additional functions: Some phone cases offer additional features such as built-in card slots, a kickstand, or a crossbody chain.

The most practical protective cases for your iPhone

We looked around for beautiful and practical cases for the current iPhone models. We limited ourselves to the generations from the iPhone 11 to the new iPhone 14. These are our favourites:

