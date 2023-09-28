iPhone SE 4: A Glimpse into the Future with iPhone 14 Design and Upgraded Features

Apple Rumored to Release iPhone SE 4 with Design Similar to iPhone 14

For those looking for an affordable iPhone option, the iPhone SE series has been a popular choice since its introduction in 2016. Currently in its third generation, the iPhone SE maintains a similar appearance and specifications to the iPhone 7/8. However, rumors have been circulating about the potential launch of the iPhone SE 4, with some suggesting it may not be released until 2025.

Yesterday, the website MacRumors revealed some details about the design and hardware changes expected in the new iPhone SE 4. According to sources, the iPhone SE 4, codenamed Ghost, will feature a body design based on the iPhone 14. One notable change will be the switch to a USB-C port in compliance with EU regulations. Additionally, the iPhone SE 4 will include the unique Action Button found in the Pro series.

While the iPhone SE 4 will reportedly continue to use a single-lens 48MP camera, there are currently five options being considered for the position of the protruding lens. It should be noted that this design has not been finalized.

Another significant change with the iPhone SE 4 is the abandonment of Touch ID and the physical Home button. The device will instead feature a new OLED panel and utilize Face ID as the biometric authentication solution. MacRumors also suggests that the iPhone SE 4 will serve as a platform for testing Apple’s own 5G Modem, indicating the company’s strong focus and investment in the device.

However, it is important to note that these details are based on early information and the iPhone SE 4 is still in the early stages of development. The final product may differ significantly from the rumored features.

Source: MacRumors

