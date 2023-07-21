iPhone SE 4 Delayed Until 2025: A Disappointment for Users As 5G Modem Issues Persist

Title: iPhone SE 4 Release Delayed Until 2025, Analysts Report

Subtitle: 5G Modem Issues and Apple’s Design Plans Cause Setback for 2024 Launch

Apple users eagerly awaiting the much-anticipated iPhone SE 4 will have to wait even longer, as analysts predict a delay until 2025. A recent report by Barclays analysts reveals that Cupertino has scrapped its original plans to launch the device in 2024, citing major complications with the development of the 5G modem.

Surprisingly, Apple intends to design the 5G modem themselves, contributing to the delay of the iPhone SE 4. This decision, which has been in the works since Apple acquired a significant portion of Intel’s business in 2019, has added complexity and uncertainty to the release timeline.

While Qualcomm has been the primary modem provider for Apple’s flagship models, including the iPhone SE 4 and the upcoming iPhone 16, the company aims to include modems designed in-house in future devices. This shift in strategy reflects Apple’s desire to reduce reliance on external supply chains and establish greater control over the production process.

Renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that Apple is also planning to introduce a revamped design for the iPhone SE 4, moving away from the shadow of the iPhone 8. The new model is expected to sport a 6.1-inch OLED screen, Face ID feature, and a flat body. It remains unclear whether the modem delay will impact these design plans.

Both Kuo and other industry sources anticipate that the third-generation iPhone SE, currently in the market, will remain relevant for an extended period. The next-generation iPhone SE is now expected to launch no earlier than 2025, with further delays possible if Apple fails to resolve the modem issues.

Apple’s decision to create its own modem aligns with its approach to the production of Apple silicon chips. By reducing dependence on external suppliers, the company aims to have greater control over manufacturing timelines and tailor their devices to meet consumer demands effectively.

The iPhone SE series is known for offering exceptional value, providing an attractive option for consumers seeking affordability without compromising on quality. The current third-generation iPhone SE features Touch ID, 5G capability, a 12-megapixel camera, and the powerful A15 Bionic chip. With a price of 554.45 euros and a storage capacity of 128 GB, it continues to be a competitive choice for budget-conscious users.

As Apple grapples with modem development setbacks, loyal customers will have to exercise patience and wait for the highly anticipated iPhone SE 4. The release of a new model in early 2025 remains contingent on Apple’s ability to resolve the ongoing modem challenges successfully.

