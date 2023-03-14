The hidden usage of buttons on both sides of the iPhone is multi-purpose

There are power button and volume up and down buttons on the side of the iPhone, but in addition to turning off the screen and adjusting the volume, these 3 buttons can also be combined into many different and practical usage combinations!

1. iPhone is stuck: When the iPhone is stuck, press volume up, volume down, and then press and hold the power button until a white apple appears, and the phone can be forced to turn on.

2. There are too many junk files on the iPhone. If you want to clean up, you can open “Accessibility” >>> “Touch” and turn on “Assistive Touch”. Go back to the settings and open “General” and pull it to the bottom “Shutdown”. At this time, click the small white dot, press and hold the “Home Screen” button, and then enter the password to clear the junk files.

Junk file confirmation path: “Settings” >>> “General” >>> “iPhone Storage Space”, at the bottom “System Information”

3. Press the power button + any volume button to display the shutdown screen, and there is an “SOS emergency call” below for emergency calls. Press the power button 5 times in any interface to wake up the “SOS emergency call”.

If it doesn’t appear, you can first go to “Settings” in “SOS Emergency Service” and turn on “Press 5 Buttons to Call”.



4. Press the power button and the volume up button to take a screenshot; if you press and hold the power button directly, you can wake up siri.

5. Generally, if a call comes in during standby, there is no button to reject the call on the screen. At this time, just press the power button next to it to mute the phone, and press it again to hang up directly.

6. “Settings” >>> “Assistive Use” >>> “Guided Use Mode”, after opening, also turn on the “Assisted Use Shortcut Key” below. After that, when playing games, you can quickly press the power button 3 to remove the small horizontal bar at the bottom of the screen, so as to avoid accidentally pressing it to jump out of the game screen.