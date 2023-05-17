iPhone sync comes to all Windows 11 computers

Microsoft

iOS support for Microsoft’s Phone Link app is now available to all Windows 11 users. This feature was first released as a preview in March, and was gradually pushed to general users last month. Microsoft estimated at the time that the new feature would be available to everyone by mid-May, so it seems like the timing is right now.

Phone Link’s Android support has been on the line as early as 2015, but it has not supported iPhones until now, providing synchronization support for calls, contacts, text messages and some iMessages. However, compared to Android phones, iPhone support still has many limitations. For example, iMessage cannot send images or videos, cannot send voice messages, and cannot join group chats. However, at least in an office environment, it is quite convenient to be able to read text messages or answer calls without looking down?

To enable it, you must first find the Phone Link app, then select iPhone as the device type, and then use the phone’s camera to scan the QR code displayed on the Phone Link app. Afterwards, the device will be connected via Bluetooth. After confirming the bilateral permissions, it should be ready to use. This feature supports all iPhones with iOS 14.0 and above.