iPhone Tips: Easily Add iPhone Frames to Screenshots with One Click

Press the side button and the volume up button on the iPhone at the same time and then quickly release the two buttons to take a screenshot of the current screen, which is not difficult for many iPhone users. To get a little more advanced, you may know that you can click the screenshot screen in the lower left corner to edit or swipe left to close the screen. What we are going to share here is not how to take a screenshot, but how to put the screenshot on the iPhone model frame through a shortcut!

Step 1. First find the shortcut of “Screenshot Packer” in the “Shortcut Command Library”, click and download it and add it to your own shortcut database according to the steps.

Step 2. After the installation is complete, click “Screenshot Pack” to select the model you want to apply. This shortcut provides Apple Watch, iPad, and iPhone devices, including Apple Watch from S4 to S8, as well as the latest Ultra model, iPad offers iPad Air and iPad Pro models, iPhone from 6S to iPhone 14 series, including iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone SE and other models.

Step 3. Select the model you want to apply, and a shortcut exclusive to that model will be generated. For example, if you choose iPhone 14 Pro Max purple, then a “Screenshot Packing 14 Pro Max Dark Purple” will be independently generated in the shortcut database. shortcut.

Step 4. In the future, just select the screenshot that you want to apply a border to in the photo album, press “Share” and you will see the option of “Screenshot Packing + Model” at the bottom. After selecting, it will automatically add the screenshot for us The frame of the model!