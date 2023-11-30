iPhone tricks: former Apple employee is famous on TikTok for revealing them – El Tiempo

Former Apple Employee Goes Viral on TikTok For Revealing Secret iPhone Tricks

A former Apple employee has taken TikTok by storm after revealing some little-known tricks for using an iPhone. The ex-employee, who has chosen to remain anonymous, has been dazzling users with the revelation of some unexpected and useful features of the popular smartphone.

One of the tricks that has been getting a lot of attention is the simple act of shaking the iPhone. According to the former Apple worker, shaking the device can be used to undo typing, delete text, or even shuffle a playlist.

The revelation of these iPhone tricks has captured the attention of tech enthusiasts and casual users alike. Many have expressed surprise at the features they didn’t know existed, and have been eager to try them out for themselves.

The viral TikTok videos have been picked up by various news outlets and tech publications, further spreading the word about these hidden iPhone features. The former Apple employee has been praised for shedding light on these useful but lesser-known tricks, providing a valuable service to iPhone users everywhere.

Whether you’re a tech novice or a seasoned iPhone user, these tricks are sure to enhance your everyday experience with the device. So, next time you pick up your iPhone, give these tricks a try and see how they can make your life easier.

