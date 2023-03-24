14
- iPhone users lose their temper easily when driving? Interesting Survey on Driving Habits of Android and iPhone Users Hong Kong 01
- “This phone” is easy to drive to the point of explosion! The US investigation uses the iPhone to be prone to “road rage” and even reveals that Android users like to run red lights. Expert advice: Keep your head down at the right time to avoid conflicts. Sanli iNEWS
- US survey: iPhone users prone to road rage, Android users more often run red lights Yahoo Kimo News
- Do you also suffer from “road rage”? US survey reveals that iPhone users are more prone to “road rage” than Android users, and the accident rate is 20% higher than that of Android users. What should you do if you encounter road rage? ｜【International Live】20230324｜Sanli News Channel The story of seeing the world from Taiwan
- Are you prone to “road rage” with your iPhone? Don’t like wearing a seat belt with an Android phone? The driving habits survey of the 2 camps is super amazing | United News Network United News Network
- View full story on Google News
See also The richest place on the border! Players of "Eirden Circle" accumulated nearly 1 billion rune