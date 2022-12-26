iPhone’s built-in monitoring function and AirPods partner as a teaching assistant

Apple has added the “Instant Listening” function to the AirPods series, and what can “Instant Listening” do? It turns out that everyone remembers that when we were in class, if we sat too far behind, would we often not be able to hear what the lecturer in front of us was saying? Or when everyone was chatting vigorously, I had a stomachache and had to leave to go to the toilet and missed the wonderful story? “Instant Listening” is to turn our iPhone, iPad or iPod touch into a microphone, and then transmit the sound to AirPods or Beats headphones!

Turn on “Instant Listening”

step 1. First add “Hearing” in “Settings” >>> “Control Center” in the iPhone.

Step 2. Open Control Center on iPhone or iPod touch, or open Control Center on iPad.



Step 3. Click the “Listening” button image, and then select to turn on “Live Listening”.

At this time, we can put the iPhone, iPad or iPod touch where we want to hear the sound, such as the teacher’s podium, in front of the interviewee, on the table of the party, etc., and then we can hear the other party’s voice through the earphones.

The last thing to note is that if you want to use the “Instant Listening” function, the currently supported conditions include:

AirPods、AirPods Pro、AirPods Max、Powerbeats Pro 或 Beats Fit Pro，

iOS or iPadOS devices need to run iOS or iPadOS 14.3 or above.