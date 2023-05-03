Home » iPhones throttled: Apple threatens billions in lawsuit in Great Britain
Technology

iPhones throttled: Apple threatens billions in lawsuit in Great Britain

by admin
iPhones throttled: Apple threatens billions in lawsuit in Great Britain

Consumer advocates accuse the US group of having “secretly” throttled the performance of certain models.

Apple is threatened with trouble in Great Britain because of the accusation of artificially throttling the computing speed of iPhones. Consumer advocates accuse the US company of “secretly” using software to reduce the performance of certain models in order to cover up problems with the batteries. On Tuesday, they applied to the London Competition Appeal Tribunal to allow a claim for damages on behalf of British users for the equivalent of 1.8 billion euros plus interest.

Apple denies allegations

Apple called the allegations unfounded. With the exception of a small number of models, the batteries in the iPhone 6s were not defective. The company offered a free exchange for the affected devices. In addition, the 2017 power management software update, tailored to deal with older or low-charge batteries, reduced the iPhone 6s’ performance by an average of just 10 percent.

(Reuters)

See also  Pallet offer with electronics: be careful when buying

You may also like

early-bird campaign starts until May 8th • Techzilla

AI godfather leaves Google!Warns that artificial intelligence threatens...

Asustor Flashstor 6 and 12 PRO, NVMe NAS...

even Tinder shuts down because of the war

Dimensity 7050 suddenly released New wine in old...

Confirmed for release on May 9th!The overseas version...

watchOS 10 is said to support Apple’s widgets

Mozilla acquires online review service Fakespot, will integrate...

Ruby at risk: Warning of new IT vulnerability

MediaTek quietly updated the Dimensity 7050 processor, which...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy