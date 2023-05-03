iPhones throttled: Apple threatens billions in lawsuit in Great Britain

Consumer advocates accuse the US group of having “secretly” throttled the performance of certain models.

Apple is threatened with trouble in Great Britain because of the accusation of artificially throttling the computing speed of iPhones. Consumer advocates accuse the US company of “secretly” using software to reduce the performance of certain models in order to cover up problems with the batteries. On Tuesday, they applied to the London Competition Appeal Tribunal to allow a claim for damages on behalf of British users for the equivalent of 1.8 billion euros plus interest.

Apple denies allegations

Apple called the allegations unfounded. With the exception of a small number of models, the batteries in the iPhone 6s were not defective. The company offered a free exchange for the affected devices. In addition, the 2017 power management software update, tailored to deal with older or low-charge batteries, reduced the iPhone 6s’ performance by an average of just 10 percent.

