As the BSI reports, the IT security warning, which concerns an existing vulnerability for Irfan Skiljan IrfanView, has received an update. You can find out here what affected users should be aware of.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on July 26th, 2022 to a vulnerability for Irfan Skiljan IrfanView that became known on July 25th, 2022. The Windows operating system and the product Irfan Skiljan IrfanView are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: NIST Database (Stand: 24.07.2022).

Security Advice for Irfan Skiljan IrfanView – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 6,5

CVSS Temporal Score: 5,7

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a list of priorities for initiating countermeasures based on this. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The severity of the vulnerability discussed here is rated as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 6.5.

Irfan Skiljan IrfanView Bug: Vulnerability allows Denial of Service

IrfanView is an image viewer for Windows.

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit a vulnerability in Irfan Skiljan IrfanView to perform a Denial of Service attack or other undefined effects.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE identification numbers (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2020-23563, CVE-2020-23562, CVE-2020-23561, CVE-2020-23560, CVE-2020-23559, CVE-2020-23558, CVE-2020-23557, CVE-2020-23556, CVE-2020-23555, CVE-2020-23554, CVE-2020-23553, CVE-2020-23552, CVE-2020-23551 und CVE-2020-23550 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Windows

Products

Irfan Skiljan IrfanView 4.54 (cpe:/a:irfanview:irfanview)

General recommendations for dealing with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

NIST Database vom 2022-07-24 (25.07.2022)

For more information, see: https://web.nvd.nist.gov/view/vuln/detail?vulnId=CVE-2020-23563

Version history of this security alert

This is the 5th version of this IT security notice for Irfan Skiljan IrfanView. As further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

07/25/2022 – Initial version

07/26/2022 – Added link to IrfanView Plugins page

08/09/2022 – CVE supplemented

16.09.2022 – CVE’s added

03/31/2023 – Correction platform selection

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at [email protected]news.de. +++

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

roj/news.de