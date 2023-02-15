iRocks’ new friendly, easy-to-clean mechanical keyboard “K74M” equipped with “smart wheel” adopts the popular design of bare shaft, aluminum cover, two-shot PBT keycap, hot-swappable switch, and Gateron tea with high pressing life The switch has a quiet pressing feel, and three layers of sound-absorbing cotton are added to the keyboard case to make the keyboard sound better. The smart wheel has functions such as volume control, window switching, and wheel customization. It has a more convenient keyboard operation experience.

Specification

Model: IRK74MS

Interface: USB-C

Mechanical switch: mechanical switch Gateron brown switch, hot swap

Number of keys: 107 keys

Key stroke: 4.0 mm±0.5mm

No conflict in the whole region: N-Key rollover (NKRO)

Smart press roller: 1 piece

Multimedia keys: 12 keys

Backlit keys: 8 keys

Backlight: white single light

Line length: 180 cm

Dimensions: 442 (L) X 139 (W) X 41 (H) mm

Weight: 910g

iRocks K74M mechanical keyboard out of the box / bare shaft, aluminum cover, two-shot keycap, hot-swappable

As an affordable iRocks K74M mechanical keyboard, it adopts a simple design with narrow sides, bare shafts, and an aluminum top cover, which makes the keyboard neat and clear, and makes it easier for players to clean the keyboard. The low-key black K74M has 107 keys Button configuration, and “smart push wheel” with Windows smart wheel function.

The keyboard adopts Gateron brown switch mechanical switches, and supports hot-swappable function, allowing players to DIY to configure different switch body partitions in the future, increasing the reliability of the mechanical keyboard; while the brown switch is a mechanical switch with a section of silence and a 4mm stroke , there is a white LED backlight at the bottom of the switch body, if the use environment is relatively dark, the printing on the keycap can be clearly seen.

The K74M also has Fn Key integrated multimedia keys, backlit keys and the standard N-Key rollover (NKRO) design without conflicts in the entire area. In addition, the two-shot PBT keycaps are printed with English/Zhuyin/Cangjie, etc., and the surface of the keycaps is It has a slightly rough touch, relatively non-slip, durable and not afraid of oily shine.



↑ iRocks K74M outer packaging, the sticker indicates the Gateron tea shaft used.



↑ On the back of the outer box, there are functional descriptions of features and specifications.

The accessories in the keyboard package include documentation, 2 key pullers, 4 spare Gateron brown switches and a USB CA 180cm long cable.



↑ Keyboard Accessories.

The low-key, stable black K74M adopts the popular narrow frameless, floating, and bare shaft simple design, which makes the keyboard look neat and beautiful. At the same time, it is relatively simple to clean the keyboard. You only need to use a brush to easily clean the surface of the keyboard. dust; and the design of the suspended bare shaft also makes the side of the keyboard more attractive.



↑ K74M Monochrome white LED backlight.



↑ The minimalist style of suspended bare shafts.



↑ Front of keyboard.

The keyboard keys are 107 keys, one-word-length Enter standard configuration, and provide multimedia key functions through the combination of Fn Key. The keyboard positioning point has a protruding point on the F and J keys, and the multimedia keys and functions of the Fn Key combination F1-F12 are as follows:

Fn+ESC: keypad lock

Fn+ Win: Lock the Win key

Fn + F1: Show desktop

Fn + F2: Windows locked

Fn + F3: Search

Fn+ F4: small abacus

Fn+ F5: My Computer

Fn+ F6：E-Mail

Fn+ F7: Home

Fn+ F8: Multimedia player

Fn+ F9: Play/Pause

Fn+ F10: previous song

Fn+ F11: stop

Fn+ F12: Next song



↑ Keyboard typing area.

As for the arrow keys and the numeric keypad, there are N / C / S / W Locks key indicators on the top of the numeric keys, and the light Fn Key combination keys are as follows:

Button backlight

Fn + Ins: Backlight switch

Fn + Home: Raytracing

Fn + PgUp: constant light

Fn + Del: Customize

Fn + End: Breathe

Fn + PgDn: marquee

Fn + ←/→: Adjust backlight speed

Fn + ↑/↓: Adjust backlight brightness



↑ Keyboard Functions, Directions and Numeric Keypad.

The 2-purpose key puller in the accessories, the iron hook on the front can be used to pull out the keycap, and the clip on the other side is used to clamp the buckle of the switch, allowing players to easily replace the mechanical switch and keycap of the keyboard.



↑ 2 Use a key puller to pull out the keycap.



↑ To pull out the switch, you need to clamp the shaft body up and down, press it down hard and pull it up directly.

The K74M uses Gateron brown switch mechanical switches. The key stroke is 4mm, with a sense of step and no sound. It is relatively light in weight and is suitable for office work, gaming, etc., but if you are an gaming player, you may prefer the red switch. Straight up, straight down, no paragraph feel, which is chosen according to the player’s preference.



↑ Gateron brown switch mechanical switch, long button with satellite switch balance feel.



↑ The circuit design supports hot-swapping, and there is sound-absorbing cotton under the circuit board to make the sound of typing on the keyboard clearer.



↑ Two-shot PBT keycaps.

The K74M provides a two-stage stand, which can be adjusted at 6° and 8° angles, allowing players to find a more suitable keyboard tilt height.



↑ Two-stage tripod with 6° and 8° angle adjustment.



↑ At the bottom of the keyboard, there are 4 rubber non-slip pads.



↑ Two-piece tripod.

The keyboard cable uses USB Type C, and the cable in the accessories is a 180cm long cable with USB C on one side and USB A on the other.



↑ USB C cable.

Smart Wheel: Music Control, Windows Switching and App Tools

The K74M’s smart wheel needs to be paired with Windows 10 / 11 and other operating systems. The keyboard preset also provides quick function switching, such as pressing the volume button on the left hand side of the wheel and then turning the wheel to directly control the volume of Windows. , and press the window switch button and then turn the wheel, it becomes the Alt + Tab switch window function, find the program by rotating and then press the button to switch windows.



↑ Smart wheel and three quick switch function buttons, from left: volume, window switching, custom.



↑ Rotary wheel volume switch.



↑ Wheel to switch windows.

After switching the rotary wheel to the custom function, press the rotary wheel in the corresponding program and a function menu will appear. For example, when using Word, it can be adjusted to scroll function, so that you can slide the Word page up and down through the rotary wheel.

Of course, you can find the “Scroll Wheel” page in Windows Settings > Devices. After clicking on it, you can customize the preset tool of the scroll wheel, and you can specify the combined keyboard function of the scroll wheel to turn and turn left for a specific app.



↑ Custom wheel function switch.



↑ Windows Wheel Settings.

K74MS setting program: button customization, macro, lighting effect switching

The K74M also has a dedicated setting program, which can be used to customize the keys of the keyboard, record macros, and switch lighting effects. Players can add configuration files to customize all keys on the keyboard; they can also record macros to customize key functions; finally, the software provides more lighting effect modes, allowing players to adjust the brightness and speed of lighting effects by themselves.



↑ K74M configuration program, custom button function.



↑ Recording macro.



↑ Lighting effect switching.

Summarize

iRcoks K74M has a narrow edge and simple style nowadays, combined with bare shaft, aluminum cover, two-shot PTB keycap, hot-swap design, etc., with Gateron brown shaft, NKRO and other functions, as well as the unique “smart wheel” function , so that the scroll wheel of the keyboard has the functions of volume, program switching and customization.

The floating bare switch makes the appearance of the mechanical keyboard more concise, and it also makes it more convenient for players to clean the keyboard; the design of the hot-swappable mechanical switch has also become the standard configuration of the current keyboard, and it also allows players to have the opportunity to DIY the key partition of the keyboard; There are also three layers of sound-absorbing cotton inside the keyboard, which can make the keyboard feel more solid and the sound of pressing is more crisp.

The price of iRcoks K74M in Taiwan is $2,690. For mechanical keyboard players who are just getting started, under the multi-specs of RGB, wireless, dual-mode, etc., they want a modern style, mainstream functions and an affordable price. This K74M can definitely be added to the list of considerations. If you have the opportunity, you can also go to a store with a display to try it out, and then you can find your favorite keyboard feel.